50+ Happy Independence Day 2025 Slogans for School Students to Share with Friends and Family

Independence Day Slogans 2025: On 15th August 2025, India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day — a momentous occasion that marks the country’s freedom from British rule. This day holds immense significance for every Indian as it reminds us of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters. For school students, the day brings excitement and pride as they participate in flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs, parades, and various competitions.

On this day, sharing inspiring and patriotic slogans with friends and family is a wonderful way to express love and respect for the country. In this article, we have compiled 50+ Independence Day 2025 slogans in English and Hindi that are perfect for school students. These short and powerful lines can be used in speech competitions, essays, posters, banners, WhatsApp status, and social media posts. So, check out the list below to find the best slogans for celebrating India’s Independence Day with pride and enthusiasm.