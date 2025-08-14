News

COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 and 4 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org; Details here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 and 4 Schedule. Students who applied for the counselling can visit the official website at comedk.org. The choice editing window for COMEDK Round 3 Counselling will be held from August 19 to 21, 2025.

The Rounds 3 and 4 are only for General Merit (GM) seats, any KKR vacant seats from round 2 will be converted to GM seats. The COMEDK 2025 counselling this academic session will be conducted in four rounds. It involves choice-filling/editing, seat allotment, document verification, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institute.

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025 here:

Overview Details Exam name Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 Board name Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Academic year 2025-26 Official website comedk.org State Kerala Stream Medical Engineering Dental Round 3 Choice Editing Window August 19 - 21, 2025

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Event Date Round 3 Choice Editing Window August 19 - 21, 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results August 22, 2025 till 4 PM Confirmation and Fee payment August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 11 AM Reporting to Institute August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 2 PM Round 3 Seat Cancellation dates August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 4 PM

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4:

Events Dates (tentative) Round 4 Choice Filling August 30, 2025 from 10 AM - September 1, 2025 till 11 AM Round 4 Seat Allotment Result September 2, 2025 at 4 PM Confirmation and Fee payment September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 10 AM Reporting to Institute September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 2 PM

COMEDK round 4 counselling dates are tentative and candidates will not be able to cancel their seat allotments.

