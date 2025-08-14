Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 and 4 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org; Details here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 and 4 Schedule. Students who applied for the counselling can visit the official website at comedk.org. The choice editing window for COMEDK Round 3 Counselling will be held from August 19 to 21, 2025.

The Rounds 3 and 4 are only for General Merit (GM) seats, any KKR vacant seats from round 2 will be converted to GM seats. The COMEDK 2025 counselling this academic session will be conducted in four rounds. It involves choice-filling/editing, seat allotment, document verification, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institute.

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025

Board name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

comedk.org

State 

Kerala 

Stream 

Medical 

Engineering 

Dental

Round 3 Choice Editing Window

August 19 - 21, 2025

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Event

Date

Round 3 Choice Editing Window

August 19 - 21, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment Results

August 22, 2025 till 4 PM

Confirmation and Fee payment

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 11 AM

Reporting to Institute 

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 2 PM

Round 3 Seat Cancellation dates 

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 4 PM

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4:

Events

Dates (tentative)

Round 4 Choice Filling

August 30, 2025 from 10 AM - September 1, 2025 till 11 AM

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 

September 2, 2025 at 4 PM

Confirmation and Fee payment

September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 10 AM

Reporting to Institute 

September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 2 PM

COMEDK round 4 counselling dates are tentative and candidates will not be able to cancel their seat allotments.

Aug 14, 2025, 20:17 IST
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3:

Event

Date

Round 3 Choice Editing Window

August 19 - 21, 2025

Round 3 Seat Allotment Results

August 22, 2025 till 4 PM

Confirmation and Fee payment

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 11 AM

Reporting to Institute 

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 2 PM

Round 3 Seat Cancellation dates 

August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 4 PM

COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Important Dates 

The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4:

Events

Dates (tentative)

Round 4 Choice Filling

August 30, 2025 from 10 AM - September 1, 2025 till 11 AM

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 

September 2, 2025 at 4 PM

Confirmation and Fee payment

September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 10 AM

Reporting to Institute 

September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 2 PM

COMEDK round 4 counselling dates are tentative and candidates will not be able to cancel their seat allotments.

