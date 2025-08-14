COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 3 and 4 Counselling Schedule Released at comedk.org; Details here

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 and 4 Schedule. Students who applied for the counselling can visit the official website at comedk.org. The choice editing window for COMEDK Round 3 Counselling will be held from August 19 to 21, 2025.
The Rounds 3 and 4 are only for General Merit (GM) seats, any KKR vacant seats from round 2 will be converted to GM seats. The COMEDK 2025 counselling this academic session will be conducted in four rounds. It involves choice-filling/editing, seat allotment, document verification, fee payment, and reporting to the allotted institute.
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points of COMEDK Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025
|
Board name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
comedk.org
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Stream
|
Medical
Engineering
Dental
|
Round 3 Choice Editing Window
|
August 19 - 21, 2025
Also Read: AP EAMCET 2025: Final Allotment Result OUT at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Status Here
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 3:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 3 Choice Editing Window
|
August 19 - 21, 2025
|
Round 3 Seat Allotment Results
|
August 22, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Confirmation and Fee payment
|
August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 11 AM
|
Reporting to Institute
|
August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 2 PM
|
Round 3 Seat Cancellation dates
|
August 22, 2025 from 4 PM - August 28, 2025 till 4 PM
Related Stories
Also Read:
- CM SHRI Admission Test 2025: Delhi government Extended Online Application Deadline to August 22; Details here
- KEAM 2025: CEE Reopened Option Registration for MBBS and BDS Courses in Kerala
COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4 Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates related to the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Round 4:
|
Events
|
Dates (tentative)
|
Round 4 Choice Filling
|
August 30, 2025 from 10 AM - September 1, 2025 till 11 AM
|
Round 4 Seat Allotment Result
|
September 2, 2025 at 4 PM
|
Confirmation and Fee payment
|
September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 10 AM
|
Reporting to Institute
|
September 2, 2025 from 4 PM - September 6, 2025 till 2 PM
COMEDK round 4 counselling dates are tentative and candidates will not be able to cancel their seat allotments.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation