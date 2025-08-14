Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
CM SHRI Admission Test 2025: Delhi government Extended Online Application Deadline to August 22; Details here

Delhi government has extended the online registration deadline for Delhi CM SHRI Admission 2025 for classes 6 to 8 to August 22, 2025. The CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 has been rescheduled to September 6, 2025, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education on August 12, 2025.

CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 online application deadline extended.
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the Delhi CM SHRI Admission 2025 online registration for classes 6 to 8 last date to August 22, 2025. The circular, dated Tuesday, August 12, 2025, issued by the Directorate of Education also mentioned the rescheduling of CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 to September 6, 2025. 

According to the circular, the previous exam registration deadline was August 15, 2025. However, with the overwhelming number of responses and requests from applicants and stakeholders, the directorate revised the deadline to August 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Similarly, the last date for the CM SHRI Admission test 2025 has been revised from earlier August 30 to September 6, 2025.

The Delhi government is expected to inaugurate 21,412 new CM SHRI Schools in September 2025 which was recently announced by the Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. It aims to improve the quality of education and align it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 policies and guidelines.

CM SHRI Schools to Implement National Curriculum Framework 2023

The National Curriculum Framework 2023 aims to help in aligning the school education system of India as envisioned in NEP 2020 through changes in the curriculum including pedagogy. This can be achieved by undertaking measures where the Delhi government plans to improve school education in CM SHRI schools across the capital. 

The ideas include equipping schools with AI-enabled libraries, smart classrooms with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) tools, smartboards, biometric attendance systems and robotics laboratories to promote innovation among students. In order to achieve this, the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had allocated a budget of INR 100 crore for the CM SHRI Schools in her budget speech earlier this year.

