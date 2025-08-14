CM SHRI Admission Test 2025: Delhi government Extended Online Application Deadline to August 22; Details here

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the Delhi CM SHRI Admission 2025 online registration for classes 6 to 8 last date to August 22, 2025. The circular, dated Tuesday, August 12, 2025, issued by the Directorate of Education also mentioned the rescheduling of CM SHRI Admission Test 2025 to September 6, 2025.

According to the circular, the previous exam registration deadline was August 15, 2025. However, with the overwhelming number of responses and requests from applicants and stakeholders, the directorate revised the deadline to August 22, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Similarly, the last date for the CM SHRI Admission test 2025 has been revised from earlier August 30 to September 6, 2025.

The Delhi government is expected to inaugurate 21,412 new CM SHRI Schools in September 2025 which was recently announced by the Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. It aims to improve the quality of education and align it with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 policies and guidelines.