Delhi School: Delhi Cabinet Approves Rs.900 Crore to Build Smart Classrooms

The Delhi cabinet has sanctioned INR 900 crore to transform 18,966 government classrooms into smart classrooms for classes 9-12 by the academic year 2029-30, increasing the total to 21,412. These classrooms will include interactive panels and audiovisual equipment. The project will commence with the installation of 2,446 smart blackboards in 75 'CM Shri Schools.'

Jul 9, 2025, 13:08 IST
Delhi: Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approves INR 900 crore to transform 18,966 classrooms under Delhi government to smart classrooms. The classes, as stated by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, will be equipped with facilities including interactive panels and audiovisual equipment and aids for students from classes 9 to 12. By 2029-30, the city will boast a total of 21,412 smart classrooms due to the addition of new classrooms.

“The plan to create additional smart classrooms is part of a comprehensive digital classroom expansion plan. The project is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020,” added Education Minister Mr. Ashish Sood.

As a part of the scheme, in the initial phases, around 2,446 smart blackboards will be installed in 75 ‘CM Shri Schools’ across Delhi. In the annual budget introduced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in March 2025, the education sector had a whooping ₹19,291 crore, which translates to 19.29% of the ₹1-lakh-crore budget.

