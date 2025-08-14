AP EAMCET 2025: Final Allotment Result OUT at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in; Check Status Here

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 14, 2025, 19:05 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result today, August 14, 2025. The list is released for the engineering and pharmacy admissions on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Candidates will need to report to their allotted colleges till August 20, 2025 with their necessary documents. The details required to check the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment List are KEAM 2025 Hall ticket number and date of birth. In case the seats are still vacant after this round, the APSCHE will hold a spot round counselling.

How to Check AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment 2025 results:

  1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/eapcet
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘AP EAMCET 2025 Seat Allotment’ link
  3. In the log in window, enter your login credentials 
  4. Press on ‘Submit’
  5. The AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025 list will open
  6. Check your status and download the AP EAMCET allotment result for future reference

Also Read: CM SHRI Admission Test 2025: Delhi government Extended Online Application Deadline to August 22; Details here

What After Release of AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025?

Candidates must check their allotment status in the list and report to their allotted colleges carrying their following documents:

  • AP EAPCET rank card 
  • AP EAPCE Hall ticket
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate valid for the year 2025-26
  • Residence certificate
  • Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate
  • Integrated Community certificate
  • Income certificate
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)

