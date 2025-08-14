KEAM 2025: CEE Reopened Option Registration for MBBS and BDS Courses in Kerala

Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
KEAM 2025: CEE Kerala has opened the KEAM 2025 Option Registration/ Deletion/ Re-arrangement window for MBBS and BDS programs. Candidates can register new options or rearrange/delete existing ones on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in till August 15, 2025.

Aug 14, 2025, 19:05 IST
KEAM 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has started the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 Option Registration/ Deletion/ Re-arrangement window for MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 15, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates who haven’t registered can register new options whereas those candidates who have already registered options can rearrange/delete existing options, if deemed necessary.

KEAM 2025 Key Details 

Candidates can check the important points of KEAM 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM)

Board name 

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

cee.kerala.gov.in

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

State 

Kerala 

Programmes 

MBBS 

BDS

KEAM 2025 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to KEAM 2025 here:

Event 

Date(s) 

1st Phase Provisional Allotment List release date 

August 16, 2025

1st Phase Final Allotment List release date 

August 18, 2025

Admission dates

August 19, 2025 from 4 PM - August 24, 2025

