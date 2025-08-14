KEAM 2025: CEE Reopened Option Registration for MBBS and BDS Courses in Kerala

KEAM 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has started the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 Option Registration/ Deletion/ Re-arrangement window for MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 15, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates who haven’t registered can register new options whereas those candidates who have already registered options can rearrange/delete existing options, if deemed necessary.

KEAM 2025 Key Details

Candidates can check the important points of KEAM 2025 here: