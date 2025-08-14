KEAM 2025: CEE Reopened Option Registration for MBBS and BDS Courses in Kerala

KEAM 2025: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has started the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 Option Registration/ Deletion/ Re-arrangement window for MBBS and BDS programmes. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in till August 15, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates who haven’t registered can register new options whereas those candidates who have already registered options can rearrange/delete existing options, if deemed necessary.
KEAM 2025 Key Details
Candidates can check the important points of KEAM 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM)
|
Board name
|
Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cee.kerala.gov.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
KEAM 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to KEAM 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
1st Phase Provisional Allotment List release date
|
August 16, 2025
|
1st Phase Final Allotment List release date
|
August 18, 2025
|
Admission dates
|
August 19, 2025 from 4 PM - August 24, 2025
