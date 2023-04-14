CBSE Informatics Practices Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus: Informatics Practises is also commonly known as IP amongst the senior secondary students of CBSE Board. The paper deals with The 12th class Informatics Practices curriculum by CBSE Board aims to enable the candidates to create series, data frames and apply various operations, visualise data using relevant graphs, design SQL queries using aggregate functions, import/export data between SQL database and Pandas, understand terminologies related to networking and internet, recognise internet security issues and configure browser settings and understand the impact of technology on society including gender and disability issues.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices 2023-24 Distribution of Marks
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Data Handling using Pandas and Data Visualization
|
25
|
2
|
Database Query using SQL
|
25
|
3
|
Introduction to Computer
Networks
|
10
|
4
|
Societal Impacts
|
10
|
Project
|
-
|
Practical
|
30
|
Total
|
70
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Unit-wise Syllabus
Unit 1: Data Handling using Pandas -I
Introduction to Python libraries- Pandas, Matplotlib.
Data structures in Pandas - Series and Data Frames.
Series: Creation of Series from – ndarray, dictionary, scalar value; mathematical operations; Head and Tail functions; Selection, Indexing and Slicing.
Data Frames: creation - from dictionary of Series, list of dictionaries, Text/CSV files; display; iteration; Operations on rows and columns: add, select, delete, rename; Head and Tail functions; Indexing using Labels, Boolean Indexing;
Importing/Exporting Data between CSV files and Data Frames.
Data Visualization
Purpose of plotting; drawing and saving following types of plots using Matplotlib – line plot, bar graph, histogram
Customizing plots: adding label, title, and legend in plots.
Unit 2: Database Query using SQL
Revision of database concepts and SQL commands covered in class XI
Math functions: POWER (), ROUND (), MOD ().
Text functions: UCASE ()/UPPER (), LCASE ()/LOWER (), MID ()/SUBSTRING ()/SUBSTR (), LENGTH (), LEFT (), RIGHT (), INSTR (), LTRIM (), RTRIM (), TRIM ().
Date Functions: NOW (), DATE (), MONTH (), MONTHNAME (), YEAR (), DAY (), DAYNAME ().
Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (); using COUNT (*).
Querying and manipulating data using Group by, Having, Order by.
Working with two tables using equi-join
Unit 3: Introduction to Computer Networks
Introduction to networks, Types of network: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN.
Network Devices: modem, hub, switch, repeater, router, gateway
Network Topologies: Star, Bus, Tree, Mesh.
Introduction to Internet, URL, WWW, and its applications- Web, email, Chat, VoIP.
Website: Introduction, difference between a website and webpage, static vs dynamic web page, web server and hosting of a website.
Web Browsers: Introduction, commonly used browsers, browser settings, add-ons and plug-ins, cookies.
Unit 4: Societal Impacts
Digital footprint, net and communication etiquettes, data protection, intellectual property rights (IPR), plagiarism, licensing and copyright, free and open source software (FOSS), cybercrime and cyber laws, hacking, phishing, cyber bullying, overview of Indian IT Act.
E-waste: hazards and management.
Awareness about health concerns related to the usage of technology.
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
|
Download CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus PDF 2023-24
Also check: