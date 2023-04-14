CBSE Informatics Practices Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus 2023-24: The Informatics Practices syllabus for CBSE Class 12 candidates going to appear in the 2023-24 annual board examination is available now. Check the complete syllabus of Informatics Practices download the PDF here.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Syllabus: Informatics Practises is also commonly known as IP amongst the senior secondary students of CBSE Board. The paper deals with The 12th class Informatics Practices curriculum by CBSE Board aims to enable the candidates to create series, data frames and apply various operations, visualise data using relevant graphs, design SQL queries using aggregate functions, import/export data between SQL database and Pandas, understand terminologies related to networking and internet, recognise internet security issues and configure browser settings and understand the impact of technology on society including gender and disability issues.

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices 2023-24 Distribution of Marks

Unit No. Unit Name Marks 1 Data Handling using Pandas and Data Visualization 25 2 Database Query using SQL 25 3 Introduction to Computer Networks 10 4 Societal Impacts 10 Project - Practical 30 Total 70

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Unit-wise Syllabus

Unit 1: Data Handling using Pandas -I

Introduction to Python libraries- Pandas, Matplotlib.

Data structures in Pandas - Series and Data Frames.

Series: Creation of Series from – ndarray, dictionary, scalar value; mathematical operations; Head and Tail functions; Selection, Indexing and Slicing.

Data Frames: creation - from dictionary of Series, list of dictionaries, Text/CSV files; display; iteration; Operations on rows and columns: add, select, delete, rename; Head and Tail functions; Indexing using Labels, Boolean Indexing;

Importing/Exporting Data between CSV files and Data Frames.

Data Visualization

Purpose of plotting; drawing and saving following types of plots using Matplotlib – line plot, bar graph, histogram

Customizing plots: adding label, title, and legend in plots.

Unit 2: Database Query using SQL

Revision of database concepts and SQL commands covered in class XI

Math functions: POWER (), ROUND (), MOD ().

Text functions: UCASE ()/UPPER (), LCASE ()/LOWER (), MID ()/SUBSTRING ()/SUBSTR (), LENGTH (), LEFT (), RIGHT (), INSTR (), LTRIM (), RTRIM (), TRIM ().

Date Functions: NOW (), DATE (), MONTH (), MONTHNAME (), YEAR (), DAY (), DAYNAME ().

Aggregate Functions: MAX (), MIN (), AVG (), SUM (), COUNT (); using COUNT (*).

Querying and manipulating data using Group by, Having, Order by.

Working with two tables using equi-join

Unit 3: Introduction to Computer Networks

Introduction to networks, Types of network: PAN, LAN, MAN, WAN.

Network Devices: modem, hub, switch, repeater, router, gateway

Network Topologies: Star, Bus, Tree, Mesh.

Introduction to Internet, URL, WWW, and its applications- Web, email, Chat, VoIP.

Website: Introduction, difference between a website and webpage, static vs dynamic web page, web server and hosting of a website.

Web Browsers: Introduction, commonly used browsers, browser settings, add-ons and plug-ins, cookies.

Unit 4: Societal Impacts

Digital footprint, net and communication etiquettes, data protection, intellectual property rights (IPR), plagiarism, licensing and copyright, free and open source software (FOSS), cybercrime and cyber laws, hacking, phishing, cyber bullying, overview of Indian IT Act.

E-waste: hazards and management.

Awareness about health concerns related to the usage of technology.

