CBSE Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus for Class 12 2024

CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Practical Syllabus: Informatics Practices syllabus of CBSE Class 12 for 2023-24 has a total of 4 units worth 70 marks in its theory syllabus. The practical work consists of 30 marks. been released by the board. In this article, we have provided the complete list of practicals suggested by the board, distribution of marks in the practical along with the details about the project work.
Distribution of Marks in CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Practical 2023-24
|
S. No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Programs using Pandas and Matplotlib
|
8
|
2
|
SQL Queries
|
7
|
3
|
Practical file (minimum of 15 programs based on Pandas, 4 based on Matplotlib and 15 SQL queries must be included)
|
5
|
4
|
Project Work (using concepts learned in class XI and XII)
|
5
|
5
|
Viva-Voce
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Suggested Practical List for CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices 2023-24
Data Handling
- Create a panda’s series from a dictionary of values and a ndarray
- Given a Series, print all the elements that are above the 75th percentile.
- Create a Data Frame quarterly sales where each row contains the item category, item name, and expenditure. Group the rows by the category and print the total expenditure per category.
- Create a data frame for examination result and display row labels, column labels data types of each column and the dimensions
- Filter out rows based on different criteria such as duplicate rows.
- Importing and exporting data between pandas and CSV file
Visualisation
- Given the school result data, analyses the performance of the students on different parameters, e.g subject wise or class wise.
- For the Data frames created above, analyze, and plot appropriate charts with title and legend.
- Take data of your interest from an open source (e.g. data.gov.in), aggregate and summarise it. Then plot it using different plotting functions of the Matplotlib library.
Data Management
- Create a student table with the student id, name, and marks as attributes where the student id is the primary key.
- Insert the details of a new student in the above table.
- Delete the details of a student in the above table.
- Use the select command to get the details of the students with marks more than 80.
- Find the min, max, sum, and average of the marks in a student marks table.
- Find the total number of customers from each country in the table (customer ID, customer Name, country) using group by.
- Write a SQL query to order the (student ID, marks) table in descending order of the marks
CBSE Class 12 Informatics Practices Projects
Aim: Create tangible and useful IT application.
Students can take data stored in csv or database file, analyse with Python libraries and generate appropriate charts to visualise.
Students can utilise Python libraries of their choice to develop software for their school or any other social good.
Students should avoid plagiarism and develop understanding of the violation of copyright issues.
The project,started by students at least 6 months before the submission deadline, can either be done individually or in groups of 2 to 3. The project should be
