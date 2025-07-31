Top 10 Weakest Currencies in the World

Global trade and finance rely heavily on currencies, but not all of them are created equal. A country's political climate, economic stability, and confidence in the international market are all reflected in the value of its currency. Many nations are experiencing severe financial difficulties as of mid-2025, which has led to record-low currency values relative to the US dollar. The ten weakest currencies in the world, their causes, and the wider economic ramifications are all examined in this article. The 10 Weakest Currencies Against the USD (2025) Rank Currency Name Country Currency Code Typical Exchange Rate (per 1 USD) Main Drivers of Weakness 1 Lebanese Pound Lebanon LBP 89,000+ Hyperinflation, financial crisis 2 Iranian Rial Iran IRR 42,000–500,000* Sanctions, inflation, isolation 3 Vietnamese Dong Vietnam VND ~26,000 Export policy, undervaluation 4 Sierra Leonean Leone Sierra Leone SLL Highly depreciated Governance, inflation, external debts 5 Laotian Kip Laos LAK Deeply weakened Fiscal crisis, low reserves 6 Indonesian Rupiah Indonesia IDR 16,000+ Inflation, capital outflows 7 Uzbekistan Som Uzbekistan UZS ~12,500 Reform after long central control 8 Guinean Franc Guinea GNF ~9,000 Commodity dependence, inflation 9 Paraguayan Guarani Paraguay PYG ~7,200 Current account deficit, inflation 10 Malagasy Ariary Madagascar MGA ~4,500 Economic instability, weak policy

Note: Iranian Rial rates vary between official and open markets. Understanding Currency Weakness Currency exchange rates are based on a combination of macro-economic stability, political power, and external relations. If a nation is plagued by chronic inflation, political instability, mismanagement of government, or is subject to external penalties, its currency tends to fall sharply in value. Weak currencies generate: High-cost imports and increased inflation

Loss of savings and purchasing power for residents

Obstacles to international investment 1. Lebanese Pound (LBP) Battered by Lebanon's long-standing financial meltdown, the LBP has lost over 98% of its value since 2019. It is a mix of bank collapse, public debt, and eroded confidence that has made it that more than 89,000 LBP are today required to buy one US dollar.

2. Iranian Rial (IRR) Sanctions, exclusion from international finance systems, and chronic inflation have led to the rial's dramatic devaluation. Depending on the rate used, the IRR can swing wildly, indicating profound instability. 3. Vietnamese Dong (VND) Vietnam's dong is kept deliberately weak in order to support export competitiveness. The weakness of the dong, unlike the others on this list, is actually policy more than pure crisis. 4. Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL) The SLL is in decline through sustained political crisis, high inflation, and debt accumulation without much foreign exchange stability. 5. Laotian Kip (LAK) Low foreign reserves of the local economy, combined with fiscal mismanagement and external debts, have led to a sharp decline in the kip's value. 6. Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) The region's biggest economy is confronted with moderate capital outflow pressures and inflation, leaving the rupiah constantly among the weakest in the world.

7. Uzbekistan Som (UZS) The shift away from Soviet-era controls has caused the som to depreciate, even though recent reforms are seeking more stability. 8. Guinean Franc (GNF) Even with Guinea's mineral wealth, monetary instability and excessive reliance on commodities weaken the franc's value. 9. Paraguayan Guarani (PYG) Trade balance problems and chronic inflation continue to keep the guarani weak, with frequent devaluations necessary to maintain competitiveness. 10. Malagasy Ariary (MGA) Madagascar's economic management issues, weak growth, and capital flight continue to undermine the ariary's value. Why Do Weak Currencies Matter? Domestic Impact: High inflation undermines incomes and savings, driving more citizens into poverty.

Trade Balance: Exports become more affordable—but imports, particularly necessities, become considerably more costly.

Policy Risks: Governments with depreciated currencies tend to have problems finding investors or paying off foreign debt.