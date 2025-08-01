AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexam.ac.in. The AIIMS CRE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025 and the admit card is expected to get released 1 week before the examination. The admit is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Overview

The AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on its official website. The admit card will contain the candidates as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 overview