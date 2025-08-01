AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
ByMohd Salman
Aug 1, 2025, 16:34 IST
AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Soon

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 on its official website, aiimsexam.ac.in. The AIIMS CRE exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on August 25 and 26, 2025 and the admit card is expected to get released 1 week before the examination. The admit is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Overview

The AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 will be released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on its official website. The admit card will contain the candidates as well as examination centre details. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 overview

Detail

Information

Exam Name

AIIMS CRE 2025

Conducting Body

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Post Name

Common Recruitment Examination

Total Vacancies

3496

Exam Date

August 25 and 26, 2025

Admit Card Release Date

3rd Week of August 2025

Admit Card Download Link

aiimsexam.ac.in

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test

Skill Test

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Download Link

The AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released 7-10 days before the examination on its official website, which is likely to be released in the third week of July 2025. Candidates are requested to regularly visit the official website for any updates regarding the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025.

How to Download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 from the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025.

  • Visit the official website: aiimsexam.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the Admit Card section.
  • Select AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Download and print the admit card for exam day

