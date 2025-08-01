UP Police Jail Warder Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Allowances, and Job Profile Here

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
The UP Police Jail Warder Salary 2025 offers ₹21,700 basic pay with allowances. This makes the in-hand salary ₹25,000–₹28,000. This post includes benefits like DA, HRA, and risk allowance. The job involves prison management, security, and discipline while providing career growth from Jail Warder to Superintendent of Jail. This article provides details about UP Police Jail Warder Salary, allowances, job profile, and career growth.

Aug 1, 2025, 17:03 IST
The UP Police Jail Warder Salary 2025 is an important factor for every candidate preparing for this exam. Thousands of aspirants compete for the prestigious position of Jail Warder in the Uttar Pradesh Police Department. This post not only offers an attractive in-hand salary along with a fixed grade pay but also comes with several perks and benefits that make it even more appealing.

A UP Police Jail Warder plays a vital role in ensuring the proper management and smooth functioning of prisons. Their job involves maintaining discipline, overseeing daily operations, and ensuring the security of inmates. Many candidates are motivated to secure this position because of these responsibilities and rewards.

Read more details about the UP Police Jail Warder salary, allowances, and job profile in this article.

UP Police Jail Warder Salary 2025

Candidates preparing for the UP Jail Warder Exam are often eager to know about the salary and job profile. The UP Jail Warder Salary 2025 is highly appealing. This starts with a basic pay of ₹21,700, which gradually increases with experience, promotions, and annual increments.

Employees also receive various allowances, benefits and enjoy a well-defined career growth path along with the salary. This position is ideal for those seeking a secure government job in the law enforcement sector with long-term stability and opportunities for advancement.

UP Jail Warder Salary Structure 2025

The UP Jail Warder Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission. Selected candidates are offered an attractive salary package along with additional allowances and benefits. The detailed UP Jail Warder salary structure is as follows:

Post Name

Jail Warder

Pay Level

Level II

Pay Band

₹5,200 – ₹20,200

Pay Scale

₹21,700 – ₹69,100

Gross Monthly Salary

₹30,000 – ₹40,000 (including allowances)

This structured pay scale ensures a steady income along with scope for growth through promotions and annual increments. This makes the UP Jail Warder job highly desirable among government job aspirants.

UP Jail Warder In-Salary 2025

The UP Jail Warder in-hand salary 2025 ranges between ₹25,000 – ₹28,000 per month, after accounting for applicable allowances and deductions. This attractive pay package makes the position a popular choice among government job aspirants in the law enforcement sector.

UP Jail Warder Salary Deductions

The UP Jail Warder gross salary includes several allowances, and some mandatory deductions are applied as per government norms. These deductions include:

  • Provident Fund (PF) Contribution

  • Income Tax (as per applicable tax slab)

  • Professional Tax

  • Insurance Premiums

The UP Jail Warder in-hand salary amounts to approximately ₹25,000 – ₹28,000 per month after these deductions. This ensures a secure income while also contributing to long-term financial benefits like PF and insurance coverage.

UP Jail Warder Allowances and Perks

UP Jail Warders enjoy several allowances and perks that significantly boost their overall earnings in addition to the basic salary. The following are UP Jail Warder Allowances and Perks:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Medical Allowance

  • Travel Allowance (TA)

  • Uniform Allowance

  • Risk Allowance

  • Other Perks include pension, insurance benefits, and post-retirement advantages.

UP Police Jail Warder Job Profile

The UP Police Jail Warder plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth and secure functioning of prisons. Their responsibilities involve managing daily operations, maintaining discipline, and ensuring the safety of both inmates and staff. The following are duties of a UP Jail Warder:

  • Managing prison budgets, setting policies, and handling administrative tasks for efficient prison operations.

  • Reviewing and assessing prison programs, monitoring their success, and overseeing prison expenditures.

  • Supervising security equipment, ensuring systems are functional, and addressing repair or replacement needs to maintain safety.

  • Advising on prison policies, procedures, job training, recreational activities, and maintaining discipline within the prison.

  • Ensuring a secure and fair environment in compliance with prison regulations at all times.

  • Enforcing laws, policies, and maintaining detailed records of inmates and staff.

  • Coordinating and leading emergency responses during crises such as riots, medical emergencies, or natural disasters.

This diverse UP Jail Warder job profile demands strong leadership, discipline, and commitment to maintaining law and order within the prison system.

UP Jail Warder Career Progression and Promotions

The UP Jail Warder job offers a stable income and provides excellent career growth opportunities within the prison department. Candidates can move up the ranks and enjoy higher salaries and greater responsibilities with experience, strong performance, and success in departmental exams.

The promotion hierarchy for UP Jail Warder is as follows:

  1. Jail Warder (Entry-level)

  2. Head Warder

  3. Deputy Jailor

  4. Jailor

  5. Senior Jailor

  6. Superintendent of Jail

Promotions are awarded based on experience, performance, and departmental examinations. This allows employees to achieve steady career advancement along with salary increments and additional perks.


