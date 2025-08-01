Independence Day 2025 Speech: Get Your Suggestion Included in PM Modi Speech; Check How

News

Independence Day Preparations: In preparation for India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Indians for suggestions and topics for his Independence Day speech. PM Modi asked people to submit their ideas on the NaMo app and mygov.in by sharing an X post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Indians across the world to submit ideas, opinions, and suggestions for his customary speech from the Red Fort as the nation gets ready to celebrate Independence Day on August 15. PM Modi Independence Day 2025 Speech The prime minister has continuously included citizen input into the substance of his national speeches, emphasizing young accomplishments, innovation, grassroots success stories, and policy recommendations that speak to the nation's needs. PM Modi Asks for Suggestion and Theme on Independence Day 2025 Speech

In a social media post, the prime minister urged citizens to actively contribute to determining the speech's topics, carrying on the inclusive governance tradition he has championed since into office. PM Modi wrote on X, "As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App..." As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians!



What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year’s Independence Day speech?



Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App...… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2025

How to give suggestions? Now, citizens can contribute their thoughts and sentiments via the NaMo App or the MyGov website. A few ideas might be included in the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech, which gives Indians from all walks of life a chance to have their voices heard from the iconic Red Fort. Since its launch in 2014, the MyGov platform has emerged as an essential platform for these exchanges between the Indian public and the government. People can also interact directly with government programs and projects through the Prime Minister's official mobile app, NaMo. As India approaches its 80th year of independence in 2026, celebrations this year are anticipated to focus on themes of national unity, technical advancement, and a forward-looking outlook. India is currently approaching its 79th year of independence.