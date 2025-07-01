RailOne Indian Railway Super App: How to Download, Key Features and Benefits

Explainer

Indian Railways introduced "RailOne," a brand-new, incredible software for its customers. The app was launched by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. It is intended to be a one-stop shop for all passenger demands and questions pertaining to railroads. The app's goal is to increase convenience by combining several services into one user interface. As per the media sources, the new RailOne app will include all passenger services in one place, including ordering IRCTC reserved, unreserved, and platform tickets; monitoring PNR and train status; determining coach position; and providing trip feedback and Rail Madad. Get all the important details of the RailOne App, an important topic for the UPSC syllabus. RailOne Indian Railway Super App Launched The main goal of the RailOne app is to improve user experience by providing a simple and clear design.

In order to give customers access to all Indian Railway functionalities, it unifies all railway services in one place and integrates many service connectors. The new RailOne app may be downloaded from the iOS App Store and the Android Play Store. 🚨#RailOne App of Indian Railways is now LIVE!📱



RailOne is a one-stop solution for all passenger services. The App offers ease of access for services like ⬇️



✦ Reserved & Unreserved Tickets

✦ Platform Tickets

✦ Enquiries about Trains

✦ PNR

✦ Journey Planning

✦ Rail Madad…

After installation, users can sign up using their current RailConnect or UTSonMobile login information. Furthermore, customers no longer require different applications for various Indian Railway services, which significantly lowers the amount of storage space needed on devices. The R-Wallet (Railway e-wallet) feature is included in the program. Users can use biometric login choices and a simple numeric mPIN to access their accounts. Significant Changes Made in Ticket Booking In order to improve traveler comfort, Indian Railways is also making significant changes to its passenger reservation system, with a particular emphasis on three key adjustments. These include extensive improvements to the reservation infrastructure, adjustments to the waitlist chart preparation, and an updated tatkal booking procedure. Important upcoming changes to train ticketing consist of:

Chart Preparation Before 8 Hrs The suggested preparation time is increased to eight hours prior to departure from the current four-hour preparation time for charts. For example, charts for trains before 2 PM were finalized at 9 PM the day before. Passengers can get updates on the waiting list before, and can make plans accordingly. ALSO READ: Indian Railways: Get Your Waiting List Update Before 8 Hours; New Guidelines Issued OTP Based Tatkal Booking Tatkal bookings will only be available to verified users as of July 1, 2025. By the end of July, OTP authentication will be implemented. Aadhaar or DigiLocker documents will be used for authentication. New Passenger Reservation System The number of ticket requests will increase tenfold, from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh, and each one will be handled in a minute, according to the announcement. The new PRS also has a user-friendly, multilingual booking and inquiry interface.