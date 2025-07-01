Will You Have to Pay MORE for Your Railway Tickets? Check Details Here

Beginning July 1, 2025, Indian Railways will raise the fares for second-class passengers. This instance marks the first time in the past five years that passenger tickets have increased; the last change was made in 2020. However, railway officials stress that this fare increase is the lowest in the previous 12 years.

Railway Ticket Price Increased from July 1

The revised tariff and a number of additional modifications are scheduled to go into effect on July 1. The implementation of Tatkal reservations based on Aadhaar is among the most important changes that have been made. Passengers making reservations under the Tatkal quota would now need to present their Aadhaar information at the time of booking.

Railway Ticket New Fare

The recent railway fare hike applies mainly to long-distance travel, while suburban and monthly passes remain unaffected. The detailed fare changes are as follows: