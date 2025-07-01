Will You Have to Pay MORE for Your Railway Tickets? Check Details Here

Beginning July 1, 2025, Indian Railways will raise the fares for second-class passengers. This instance marks the first time in the past five years that passenger tickets have increased; the last change was made in 2020. However, railway officials stress that this fare increase is the lowest in the previous 12 years.
Railway Ticket Price Increased from July 1
The revised tariff and a number of additional modifications are scheduled to go into effect on July 1. The implementation of Tatkal reservations based on Aadhaar is among the most important changes that have been made. Passengers making reservations under the Tatkal quota would now need to present their Aadhaar information at the time of booking.
Railway Ticket New Fare
The recent railway fare hike applies mainly to long-distance travel, while suburban and monthly passes remain unaffected. The detailed fare changes are as follows:
|
Category
|
Fare Hike
|
Applies To
|
Second-Class Ordinary Fares
|
Increase of 0.5 paisa per km
|
Journeys beyond 500 km
|
Air-Conditioned (AC) Classes
|
Increase of 2 paise per km
|
All long-distance travel
|
Mail/Express Trains
|
Increase of 1 paisa per km
|
All long-distance travel
|
Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs)
|
No change
|
Applicable as usual
|
Suburban Train Fares
|
No change
|
Applicable as usual
Note: The Railways have made it clear that the updated tariff structure will not apply to tickets purchased prior to July 1, 2025.
Railway Fare Hike Over the Years
2013:
-
Second-Class Ordinary: Increased by 2 paise per kilometre.
-
Mail/Express Trains: Increased by 4 paise per kilometre.
-
Sleeper Class: Increased by 6 paise per kilometre.
-
AC Classes: Increased by 10 paise per kilometre, except AC 2nd Class, which was increased by 6 paise per kilometre.
2020:
-
A small fare revision happened after 2013 for certain categories (you can mention details if needed).
2025 (Recent Hike):
-
After many years, another fare revision was made, but only for long-distance travel.
-
Second-Class Ordinary (above 500 km): Increased by 0.5 paisa per kilometre.
-
AC Classes: Increased by 2 paise per kilometre.
-
Mail/Express Trains: Increased by 1 paisa per kilometre.
-
No change in Monthly Season Tickets (MSTs) and suburban train fares.
Why Have Train Fares Increased?
Government officials claimed that the increase in train tickets was a long-overdue rationalisation. "This increase will enable Indian Railways to increase passenger amenities and services at railway stations and in trains, generating an extra Rs 1,500 crore in passenger income.
Chart to be Prepared Before 8 Hrs
Till now, the reservation chart was prepared 4 hours before the train's departure, which caused problems for passengers with waiting tickets, as they couldn’t make alternate plans in time.
Now, Indian Railways has increased the time to 8 hours. This means the reservation chart will be ready 8 hours before the train leaves.
For trains that depart before 2 AM, the chart will be finalized by 9 PM the previous night.
This change will benefit passengers, especially those from remote and rural areas, as they will get their ticket status earlier and can plan their journey better.
