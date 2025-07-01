Indian Railways: Get Your Waiting List Update Before 8 Hours; New Guidelines Issued

By preparing the chart eight hours prior to the train's departure, Indian Railways is getting ready to modernize its ticketing and reservation procedure.

Additionally, the railway plans to upgrade the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to increase ticket buying capacity, enabling more than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute. Check the important announcements that are to be made very soon.

Railway Chart Preparation Timing Changed

The railway authority has suggested creating the reservation chart eight hours prior to departure. The chart will be created the day before at 2100 hours for trains leaving before 1400 hours. According to the announcement, the Railway Minister approved this idea and gave the board instructions to begin implementing it gradually to avoid any disruptions.

Passengers holding waiting tickets will have less uncertainty as a result of this action. The first update regarding waiting status will be sent to travelers well in advance. It will help travelers who are using long-distance trains from far-off places or the suburbs of large cities. Additionally, it will give you more time to find other arrangements in the event that the wait list is not confirmed.