Indian Railways: Get Your Waiting List Update Before 8 Hours; New Guidelines Issued

By preparing the chart eight hours prior to the train's departure, Indian Railways is getting ready to modernize its ticketing and reservation procedure.
Additionally, the railway plans to upgrade the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to increase ticket buying capacity, enabling more than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute. Check the important announcements that are to be made very soon.
Railway Chart Preparation Timing Changed
The railway authority has suggested creating the reservation chart eight hours prior to departure. The chart will be created the day before at 2100 hours for trains leaving before 1400 hours. According to the announcement, the Railway Minister approved this idea and gave the board instructions to begin implementing it gradually to avoid any disruptions.
Passengers holding waiting tickets will have less uncertainty as a result of this action. The first update regarding waiting status will be sent to travelers well in advance. It will help travelers who are using long-distance trains from far-off places or the suburbs of large cities. Additionally, it will give you more time to find other arrangements in the event that the wait list is not confirmed.
What is the Current System?
At the moment, the reservation chart is created four hours before the train's departure. Passengers are left feeling unsure of the status of their reservation as a result. This uncertainty can lead to significant issues if passengers are traveling from a nearby place to catch the train.
Booking Tickets Became Easy
Additionally, the Railway Minister examined the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) upgrade. According to the statement, CRIS has been carrying out the project for the past few months.
The newly improved PRS design can manage 10 times the existing load since it is agile, flexible, and scalable than its existing design. It will greatly increase the ability to purchase tickets. More than 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute will be possible with the new PRS. This will be about five times more than the current PRS's 32,000 tickets every minute.
New Passenger Reservation System Features
Ticket Inquiries: According to the statement, the number of ticket inquiries would increase tenfold, from 4 lakh to over 40 lakh, and each inquiry will be processed in a minute.
Multilingual Interface: Additionally, the new PRS features an intuitive booking and inquiry interface that is multilingual.
Selection of Preferred Seats: Users will be able to view the fare calendar and submit their preferred seat in the new PRS. It also has integrated amenities for patients, students, Divyangjan, and others.
OTP- Based Authentication for Tatkal Booking
By the end of July 2025, Tatkal reservations will also be subject to OTP-based authentication.
Officials were directed by the Railways Minister to expand the Tatkal booking authentication system. Aadhaar or any other valid government ID that is linked to the user's DigiLocker account should be used for the authentication process.
According to the statement, these actions demonstrate Indian Railways' ongoing efforts to update its infrastructure and make it more user-friendly.
