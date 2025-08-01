Delhi Govt. to Start Students’ Club in 100 Schools, Students' participation necessary

The Delhi government is set to launch a significant educational initiative for the academic year 2025-26, focusing on holistic student development. This new program will see the establishment of 100 student clubs across various schools, with a primary emphasis on enhancing language proficiency and fostering co-curricular skills.
Each participating school will have option to start two clubs, one based on a language of choice — Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu or Punjabi — and another selected from categories such as science, mathematics, sports and yoga, visual arts, performing arts (music and dance), samarth (inclusive education) or students’ council.
It said that each selected school will be provided with a fund of Rs 20,000 for the two clubs — s 10,000 per club to support the initiative. The Department of Education has also made student participation in one of the clubs mandatory and instructed heads of schools to ensure the smooth execution of club activities according to the circular.
Strategic Shift Beyond Classroom Setting
This strategic move aims to provide students with a more comprehensive and engaging learning environment, which will go beyond traditional classroom settings. By integrating language development into club activities, the government intends to improve students' communication abilities, critical thinking, and cultural understanding. The co-curricular aspect of these clubs will offer opportunities for students to explore diverse interests, cultivate talents, and develop essential life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and problem-solving.
The initiative is expected to contribute to a well-rounded educational experience, nurturing not only academic excellence but also personal growth and social responsibility among Delhi's student population. The success of these clubs will be closely monitored to ensure they effectively meet their objectives and contribute to a more dynamic and enriching school ecosystem.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation