What is the Science Behind Climate Change? Check Here!

Rising temperatures on Earth are driving climate change. Methane and carbon dioxide, among other gases, help to cause this warming.

These gases keep heat from escaping from the atmosphere. Burning gas, oil, and coal mostly produces them. Additionally compounding the issue is deforestation.

We observe major alterations as the earth warms. The Arctic is melting ice. Rising sea levels are happening. The weather is getting more severe.

While some regions suffer protracted droughts, others get too much rain. Plants and animals find it hard to live in fresh settings. Floods, heat waves, and food shortages also have an impact on people.

In this article, we will examine the facts behind climate change. We will look at how greenhouse gases work, what researchers have found, and how human actions aggravate the problem.