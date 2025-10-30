Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

What Is The 2025 Word Of The Year? Dictionary.com Unveils The Word Of The Year Is…

By Kriti Barua
Oct 30, 2025, 09:05 IST

Word of the Year 2025: Dictionary.com has announced its 2025 Word of the Year—"6-7". This surprising choice isn't a traditional word but a slang expression that reflects how language evolves in the digital age. Popular on social media, "6-7" is used to express uncertainty or indifference—something that's just "okay". The term captures how online culture shapes communication today.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
What Is The 2025 Word Of The Year?
What Is The 2025 Word Of The Year?

Did you know that every year, Dictionary.com picks one word that defines the spirit of our time? It's called the Word of the Year. This special word captures the mood, trends, and significant conversations shaping society. In 2024, the chosen word was "demure", which gained popularity online through viral social media use. In 2023, it was "hallucinate", reflecting our growing fascination with AI and digital illusions. And in 2022, the word "woman" stood out during global discussions about gender and identity. Now, 2025 has its own Word of the Year — a term that perfectly sums up the feelings and events of this moment. Can you guess what it might be? In this article, we'll take a closer look at Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year, its meaning, and why it has captured everyone's attention.

What is the Word of the Year for 2025, as Revealed by Dictionary.com? 

Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year Is… - Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com has revealed its Word of the Year for 2025: "6-7". Yes, it's not even a word but a number phrase that has taken over social media. "6-7" became popular among young people online, often used to express mixed feelings or uncertainty, or when something feels just okay—neither great nor terrible. It's a perfect example of how language keeps changing with the internet. According to Dictionary.com, the rise of "6-7" shows how digital culture is shaping the way we communicate. Instead of long explanations, people now use short, catchy phrases or even numbers to share emotions and reactions.

List of the Word of the Year 2015–2025 

For 2025, only Dictionary.com has announced its Word of the Year, "67", reflecting new slang usage and generational social trends. Other authorities traditionally announce their choices later in the year, often in November or December, so more entries for 2025 may emerge soon.

Year

Oxford Word of the Year

Merriam-Webster Word of the Year

Dictionary.com Word of the Year

Cambridge Word of the Year

2025

Not announced yet [as of late Oct]

Not announced yet [as of late Oct]

67 ("six-seven")

Not announced yet

2024

brain rot

polarization

demure

manifest

2023

rizz

authentic

hallucinate

hallucinate

2022

goblin mode

gaslighting

woman

homer

2021

vax

vaccine

allyship

perseverance

2020

— (no single winner)

pandemic

quarantine

quarantine

2019

climate emergency

they

existential

upcycling

2018

toxic 

justice

misinformation

nomophobia

2017

youthquake

feminism

complicit

populism

2016

post-truth

surreal

xenophobia

paranoid

2015

emoji (😂)

-ism

identity

austerity

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News