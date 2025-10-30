What Is The 2025 Word Of The Year? Dictionary.com Unveils The Word Of The Year Is…

Did you know that every year, Dictionary.com picks one word that defines the spirit of our time? It's called the Word of the Year. This special word captures the mood, trends, and significant conversations shaping society. In 2024, the chosen word was "demure", which gained popularity online through viral social media use. In 2023, it was "hallucinate", reflecting our growing fascination with AI and digital illusions. And in 2022, the word "woman" stood out during global discussions about gender and identity. Now, 2025 has its own Word of the Year — a term that perfectly sums up the feelings and events of this moment. Can you guess what it might be? In this article, we'll take a closer look at Dictionary.com's 2025 Word of the Year, its meaning, and why it has captured everyone's attention.

What is the Word of the Year for 2025, as Revealed by Dictionary.com?

Dictionary.com has revealed its Word of the Year for 2025: "6-7". Yes, it's not even a word but a number phrase that has taken over social media. "6-7" became popular among young people online, often used to express mixed feelings or uncertainty, or when something feels just okay—neither great nor terrible. It's a perfect example of how language keeps changing with the internet. According to Dictionary.com, the rise of "6-7" shows how digital culture is shaping the way we communicate. Instead of long explanations, people now use short, catchy phrases or even numbers to share emotions and reactions.

List of the Word of the Year 2015–2025

For 2025, only Dictionary.com has announced its Word of the Year, "67", reflecting new slang usage and generational social trends. Other authorities traditionally announce their choices later in the year, often in November or December, so more entries for 2025 may emerge soon.