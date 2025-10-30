This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 October

Every day has its story. Every calendar date carries echoes of triumphs, discoveries, controversies and turning points. As we turn to 30 October, we pause to ask: what threads of history does this date weave through time? From political upheavals to cultural landmarks, from scientific leaps to human dramas, this day offers a rich tapestry. On 30 October we’ll explore moments that changed nations and shifted the course of events: the crowning of a monarch, the detonation of the largest bomb ever, a radio broadcast that sparked panic, a legendary boxing match, and more. Let’s step into the past and uncover what made this date memorable.

Here's what happened in history on October 30:

1735 – John Adams Is Born