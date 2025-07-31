TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Maharashtra School Holiday in August 2025: Check Complete List of Festivals, Events and School Closures

Check the complete list of Maharashtra school holidays in August 2025 including Raksha Bandhan, Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi, and other major festivals.

Jul 31, 2025, 17:30 IST
Check Maharashtra School Holiday in August 2025
Check Maharashtra School Holiday in August 2025

School Holidays in Maharashtra August 2025: As August begins, excitement fills the air in Maharashtra. It is a month brimming with celebrations, traditions, and community gatherings. Schools across the state prepare for festive closures as August is considered one of the most culturally rich months of the year, especially due to Ganesh Chaturthi, the most loved festival in Maharashtra. With chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” echoing through homes and streets, the month becomes a vibrant blend of devotion, colour, and joy.

Here is a look at the complete list of school holidays in Maharashtra in August 2025, along with the significance of each event and its impact on school operations.

Maharashtra School Holidays in August 2025

Date

Day

Holiday/Event

Type

School Closure Status

August 9, 2025

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

Cultural Festival

May be observed in some schools

August 15, 2025

Friday

Independence Day

National Holiday

Schools Closed 

August 15, 2025

Friday

Parsi New Year (Navroz)

Regional Festival

Observed in some cities

August 15, 2025

Friday

Janmashtami (Smarta) / Shri Krishna Jayanti

Religious Festival

Coincides with national holiday

August 16, 2025

Saturday

Gopalkala / Dahi Handi

State Festival

Many urban schools likely closed

August 27, 2025

Wednesday

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi

Major Festival

Schools Closed Statewide

Major Festivals and Events in Maharashtra (August 2025)

Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025 (Saturday)

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond between siblings. While not a public holiday in Maharashtra, some schools may allow half-day or cultural celebrations. Since it falls on a Saturday, most schools will already be closed.

Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

A national holiday marked with flag hoisting and patriotic programs. Schools remain closed after morning functions.

Parsi New Year (Navroz) – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Celebrated by the Parsi community, especially in Mumbai and Pune. Although it coincides with Independence Day this year, it remains a recognised holiday in areas with Parsi population.

Janmashtami (Smarta) – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Honouring the birth of Lord Krishna. While not separately observed as a holiday this year, many families participate in prayers and celebrations at home or temples.

Gopalkala / Dahi Handi – August 16, 2025 (Saturday)

A vibrant celebration of Lord Krishna’s playful spirit. Dahi Handi processions attract large crowds in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Schools often stay closed or avoid holding exams/events due to public gatherings and road closures.

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

The most anticipated festival in Maharashtra. Schools statewide remain closed as families install Ganesha idols at home and in public pandals. Celebrations last 10 days, often affecting school attendance during this time.

August 2025 is a festive and spiritually enriching month for students across Maharashtra. This article serves as a guide to the key school holidays, important festivals, and closure updates throughout the month. However, parents are advised to confirm with their child’s school for any additional closures or early dismissals, especially during Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav, as public celebrations and traffic diversions may lead to schedule adjustments. Additionally, schools may publish special circulars with revised holiday schedules, so it's essential to stay informed through official communications.

Check Maharashtra School Holiday List in 2025

