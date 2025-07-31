Maharashtra School Holiday in August 2025: Check Complete List of Festivals, Events and School Closures

School Holidays in Maharashtra August 2025: As August begins, excitement fills the air in Maharashtra. It is a month brimming with celebrations, traditions, and community gatherings. Schools across the state prepare for festive closures as August is considered one of the most culturally rich months of the year, especially due to Ganesh Chaturthi, the most loved festival in Maharashtra. With chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” echoing through homes and streets, the month becomes a vibrant blend of devotion, colour, and joy. Here is a look at the complete list of school holidays in Maharashtra in August 2025, along with the significance of each event and its impact on school operations. Maharashtra School Holidays in August 2025 Date Day Holiday/Event Type School Closure Status August 9, 2025 Saturday Raksha Bandhan Cultural Festival May be observed in some schools August 15, 2025 Friday Independence Day National Holiday Schools Closed August 15, 2025 Friday Parsi New Year (Navroz) Regional Festival Observed in some cities August 15, 2025 Friday Janmashtami (Smarta) / Shri Krishna Jayanti Religious Festival Coincides with national holiday August 16, 2025 Saturday Gopalkala / Dahi Handi State Festival Many urban schools likely closed August 27, 2025 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi Major Festival Schools Closed Statewide

Major Festivals and Events in Maharashtra (August 2025) Raksha Bandhan – August 9, 2025 (Saturday) Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond between siblings. While not a public holiday in Maharashtra, some schools may allow half-day or cultural celebrations. Since it falls on a Saturday, most schools will already be closed. Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday) A national holiday marked with flag hoisting and patriotic programs. Schools remain closed after morning functions. Parsi New Year (Navroz) – August 15, 2025 (Friday) Celebrated by the Parsi community, especially in Mumbai and Pune. Although it coincides with Independence Day this year, it remains a recognised holiday in areas with Parsi population. Janmashtami (Smarta) – August 15, 2025 (Friday) Honouring the birth of Lord Krishna. While not separately observed as a holiday this year, many families participate in prayers and celebrations at home or temples.

Gopalkala / Dahi Handi – August 16, 2025 (Saturday) A vibrant celebration of Lord Krishna’s playful spirit. Dahi Handi processions attract large crowds in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Schools often stay closed or avoid holding exams/events due to public gatherings and road closures. Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) The most anticipated festival in Maharashtra. Schools statewide remain closed as families install Ganesha idols at home and in public pandals. Celebrations last 10 days, often affecting school attendance during this time. August 2025 is a festive and spiritually enriching month for students across Maharashtra. This article serves as a guide to the key school holidays, important festivals, and closure updates throughout the month. However, parents are advised to confirm with their child’s school for any additional closures or early dismissals, especially during Dahi Handi and Ganesh Utsav, as public celebrations and traffic diversions may lead to schedule adjustments. Additionally, schools may publish special circulars with revised holiday schedules, so it's essential to stay informed through official communications.