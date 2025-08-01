IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU Admission 2025 Online Application deadline till August 15, 2025. The postponement has been done for admissions in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certificate programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. Interested candidates can visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to register online.
IGNOU Deadline Extension via Official Tweet
The official X account, previously X, posted online about the extension Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certificate programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes.
August 1, 2025
IGNOU Admission 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important details related to IGNOU UG, PG Admission 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
University name
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official websites
|
ODL: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
Online: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
|
Total Academic programmes offered
|
Over 300
|
Programmes offered
|
Postgraduate (PG)
Undergraduate (UG)
Diploma
Certificate
|
Last date to apply
|
August 15, 2025
|
Modes offered
|
Open and Distance Learning (ODL)
Online
How to Apply for IGNOU Admission 2025?
Candidates who wish to apply at IGNOU for UG and PG courses can apply online by following the given steps:
- Visit the official IGNOU Admission 2025 website of your preference:
- ODL Programmes: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Online Programmes: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
- Candidates will need to apply under ‘New Registration’
- Enter your personal details to create an account
- Now log in using your credentials
- Apply for the level of programme and input your details
- Upload scanned copies of necessary documents
- Pay online requisite fee
- Press on ‘Submit’ button
IGNOU Admission 2025: Special Benefits
A few benefits have been provided to the students applying for IGNOU Admissions in UG and PG courses this academic session:
- Fee waivers are provided for a few programmes in ODL mode for SC/ST candidates.
- Admissions are open for new students and re-registrations for those continuing their studies.
- Regional centers across India provide academic support and guidance.
