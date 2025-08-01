IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the IGNOU Admission 2025 Online Application deadline till August 15, 2025. The postponement has been done for admissions in Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certificate programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes. Interested candidates can visit the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in or ignouiop.samarth.edu.in to register online.

IGNOU Deadline Extension via Official Tweet

The official X account, previously X, posted online about the extension Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, and Certificate programmes in the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online programmes.