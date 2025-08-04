NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: Full Schedule for NEET SS, FMGE, DNB & Other Exams Declared - More Details Here

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued the schedule for the exams to be held for various programmes. The NEET SS 2025 exam will be held on November 7 and 8, 2025, while the FMGE December 2025 session will be held on January 17, 2026. Candidates preparing for the various medical exams can check the complete exam schedule here.
NBEMS Exam Calendar is available on the official website natbord.edu.in. Along with the exam dates the board has also provided the exam time. Students are advised to check the exam dates carefully.
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025 - Important Dates
|Exam
|Date
|Time
|DrNB (SS) Final Theory Exam October 2025
|29th, 30th, 31st October 2025
|09:00am to 12:00pm
|NEET-SS 2025
|7th and 8th November 2025
|
09:00am to 11:30am
02:00pm to 04:30pm
|DNB (BS) Final Theory Exam December 2025
|18th, 19th, 20th and 21st December 2025
|09:00am to 12:00pm
|DIPLOMA Final Theory Exam December 2025
|6th, 7th, 8th January 2026
|02:00pm to 05:00pm
|FMGE December 2025
|17th January 2026
|
09:00am to 11:30am
02:00pm to 04:30pm
