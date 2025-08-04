RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: Full Schedule for NEET SS, FMGE, DNB & Other Exams Declared - More Details Here

NBEMS has issued the exam schedule for various medical entrance exams for the upcoming year. Students preparing for the exams can check the exam calendar PDF at natboard.edu.in. the complete exam schedule is also provided here. 

Aug 4, 2025, 14:53 IST
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025
NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has issued the schedule for the exams to be held for various programmes. The NEET SS 2025 exam will be held on November 7 and 8, 2025, while the FMGE December 2025 session will be held on January 17, 2026. Candidates preparing for the various medical exams can check the complete exam schedule here.

NBEMS Exam Calendar is available on the official website natbord.edu.in. Along with the exam dates the board has also provided the exam time. Students are advised to check the exam dates carefully. 

NBEMS Exam Calendar - Click Here

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2025 - Important Dates

Exam Date Time
DrNB (SS) Final Theory Exam October 2025 29th, 30th, 31st October 2025 09:00am to 12:00pm
NEET-SS 2025 7th and 8th November 2025

09:00am to 11:30am

02:00pm to 04:30pm
DNB (BS) Final Theory Exam December 2025  18th, 19th, 20th and 21st December 2025  09:00am to 12:00pm
DIPLOMA Final Theory Exam December 2025  6th, 7th, 8th January 2026  02:00pm to 05:00pm
FMGE December 2025  17th January 2026

 09:00am to 11:30am

02:00pm to 04:30pm
