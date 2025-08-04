Who is Mathura Sridharan? Indian-origin Lawyer, appointed as Ohio's 12th Solicitor General

Matthura Sridharan, a prominent attorney of Indian descent, was appointed the 12th Solicitor General of Ohio, a historic occasion for the state's legal and cultural history. As Ohio’s foremost appellate lawyer, she will be responsible for the preparation and presentation of Ohio’s case in important litigation before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Courts of Appeal, federal district courts, and the Ohio Supreme Court. A lifelong Ohioan, she earned her degrees from MIT and NYU School of Law. Sridharan has a wealth of legal experience, having argued in front of the Supreme Court, worked in leadership roles at Large USA - Ohio’s Tenth Amendment Center, and completed her J.D., for which her client work is always at the forefront. Sridharan's appointment not only continues her legal career, but it also illustrates the broader diversification of American public service. Her journey was not without pitfalls, as she faced a flood of nasty online racist vitriol, universally denounced by state officials who reaffirmed their support of Sridharan's credentials, work experiences, and character.

In Ohio, the Solicitor General is the state's highest appellate legal position. He or she will represent Ohio in legal proceedings, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Ohio Supreme Court. Mathura Sridharan is the 12th individual to serve as the Solicitor General of Ohio, where she will play an important leadership role in the Attorney General's Office with the appeals unit, determine litigation strategy, and formulate legal arguments that influence both state and national policy.

Her appointment is a tribute to her legal abilities and a sign of a new generation of Ohio lawyers. Sridharan will also take over high-profile cases that are ongoing and lead Ohio’s efforts to protect its sovereignty, constitutional issues, and regulatory challenges, continuing the office's role as a watchdog and defender of the state in both federal and state courts. Educational Background of Mathura Sridharan Mathura Sridharan's educational background shows a unique blend of skills both technical and legal; she studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and not only received a bachelor's degree, but two bachelor's degrees, in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Economics. Sridharan then specialized in public service and constitutional law, and as such, obtained a Juris Doctor (JD) from New York University School of Law, in 2018. Her background in both science and law has afforded her a unique advantage when dealing with complicated legal obstacles, especially those involving technology, states, and regulatory matters.

Career Journey of Mathura Sridharan Mathura Sridharan has built a remarkable law career by having a series of clerkship experiences with prestigious judges, a position with the government, and competent appellate litigation. To begin, Sridharan clerked for a respected federal judge - Judge Deborah A. Batts in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, and then for Judge Steven J. Menashi on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Making the most of the clerkship provided useful exposure and some background to working through complicated legal issues. In 2021, Sridharan began working at the Ohio Attorney General's Office and quickly rose in rank within the office. She worked as Deputy Solicitor General before leading the Tenth Amendment Center, which she directed in defending Ohio's rights from federal overreach.