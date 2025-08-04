The U.S. government’s environmental policy is undergoing a fundamental shift under the Trump administration, with a new focus on deregulation and the promotion of fossil fuels. President Trump and his administration have openly challenged the legal and scientific frameworks that have underpinned federal climate action for years. The most significant move is the proposed reversal of a key EPA finding that has been the legal foundation for regulating greenhouse gas emissions. This action, spearheaded by EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, is poised to be one of the largest deregulatory efforts in American history. This article examines the key changes, their basis, and the potential consequences for the nation’s climate change regulations and its energy future. Read About- What does the U.S. Department of Agriculture do? Check Features and Roles

How the Trump Administration is changing the U.S. Government’s Environmental Policy? The Trump administration is changing U.S. government environmental policy by proposing to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding. This finding, made under the Clean Air Act, determined that greenhouse gas emissions endanger public health and welfare, giving the EPA the authority to regulate them. By proposing to repeal this finding, the administration aims to remove the legal basis for a host of climate regulations, including limits on tailpipe emissions and those related to power plants. The administration argues this will reduce economic burdens and promote American energy independence through the use of fossil fuels. How Has the Scientific Consensus on Climate Change Evolved Since 2009? Since the 2009 Endangerment Finding, the scientific consensus on climate change has only grown stronger. The finding itself was based on extensive, peer-reviewed evidence. Today, attribution science—the field that links specific weather events to climate change—has advanced significantly. Scientists are now even more confident in their assessment of the risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions. The Trump administration’s proposal, however, relies on a report authored by a small group of contrarian scientists, challenging the mainstream view of climate science.