West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

WBMCC Counselling 2025 is likely to be start in the July 2025. Candidates who are waiting for the West Bengal Counselling process are advised to keep their required documents ready and keep a check on the latest update. For more information related to the counselling, check the article below.

Simran Akhouri
BySimran Akhouri
Jul 24, 2025, 14:37 IST
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025
 West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 - The West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 is likely to start in July 2025. The West Bengal Counselling Committee will conduct this counselling process on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government, which regulates the counselling process, including important parts such as the counselling schedule, registration process, curriculum, reservation and other steps which ensure smooth and hassle-free counselling. 

The official West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 start date are yet to be announced. The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds. Candidates are advised to keep updated with the latest notifications released on the official website. 

The West Bengal NEET Counselling information brochure will be released soon, which will include important dates, eligibility criteria and other important details. The State Counselling conducting authority will be responsible for 85% of seat admissions through the State Quota counselling. With over 9 medical and about 4 dental colleges present in the state, about 1005 medical and 363 dental seats are to be filled with the State Counselling. Candidates must know that the third round of counselling will be conducted only if there are any vacant seats available in the previous round. 

West Bengal NEET Counselling Date 2025

WBMCC will start the registration likely in the third week of July. Candidates must have their  required documents and domicile certificates ready before hand. Also keep a check on the latest update in this article.

Particulars

Details

West Bengal NEET Counselling Date Round 1 

To be announced

WBMCC Counselling Verification of Candidates

To be announced 

WBMCC Counselling Choice Filling & Option Locking

To be announced 

WBMCC Counselling Reporting to colleges

To be announced 

West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 Registration

In order to register at WBMCC, candidates will need their personal, academic and NEET scorecard details. The application will be considered complete only after the payment of the registration fees. Follow the steps below to fill the West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025.

  • Candidates need  to register on the official website of WBMCC - wbmcc.nic.in

  • Then, select "New Registration" to complete the application form and create a profile.

  • Once the application form is completed, candidates are required to select their domicile type (a1, a2, or b).

  • Pay the application fee online and print the receipt

Documents Required for West Bengal NEET Counselling

Candidates who fulfil the NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 and have cleared the cut off can register themselves for West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025. The following documents will be required by the candidates during the registration process.

  • NEET Admit Card 2025

  • Recent passport-sized photographs (6-8)

  • Class 10 mark sheet

  • Class 12 mark sheet

  • NEET result 2025

  • Valid photo ID proof (Voter ID Aadhaar card/ Passport/ Driving license)

  • Domicile certificate (a1, a2 or b)

  • Caste/ Category certificate

  • Medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner

  • Final verification slip generated after the verification of the document

  • Disability certificate issued by the medical board of IPGMER Kolkata (if applicable)

West Bengal NEET Counselling Registration Fees

During the registration for the West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025, candidates will need to pay the registration fee, which varies as per the category. For the general category, INR 2000 is to be pai,d while for reserved and PwD, a sum of 1500 will be required.

Category

Fee (in INR)

General / Unreserved

2,000 + transaction charges

Reserved and PWD

1,500 + transaction charges

West Bengal NEET Counselling Domicile Certificate

In order to be eligible for the counselling of WBMCC NEET 2025, the candidate must possess a domicile certificate of this state. During the registration process of counselling, a candidate needs to choose from three options:

  • Proforma a1: Applicants must have been residents of West Bengal for a minimum of ten years, as stipulated by MCC regulations.

  • Proforma a2: Candidates must have resided in West Bengal for at least ten years, as stipulated by MCC regulations. Additionally, they are required to have passed their Class 12 examination in 2025 or an earlier year.

  • Proforma b: Candidates whose parents are permanent residents of West Bengal, with a permanent address in the state, are eligible, even if the candidates themselves do not reside in West Bengal.

What are the WBMCC Counselling Eligibility Criteria?

  • Candidates must pass Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English individually in their 10+2 examination.

  • They should be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2024.

  • The required PCB scores are 50% for UR candidates, 45% for PwD in the UR category, and 40% for SC, ST, OBC-A, and OBC-B candidates.

  • For Management quota in West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025, no domicile certificate is required. Candidates from any state can apply.

Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

FAQs

  • How many MBBS seats are there in medical college of West Bengal?
    +
    There are about 5500 seats for MBBS.
  • When will West Bengal NEET Counselling start?
    +
    West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 will start soon. Candidates must keep a regular check on the update.

