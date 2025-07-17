West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 - The West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 is likely to start in July 2025. The West Bengal Counselling Committee will conduct this counselling process on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government, which regulates the counselling process, including important parts such as the counselling schedule, registration process, curriculum, reservation and other steps which ensure smooth and hassle-free counselling.

The official West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 start date are yet to be announced. The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds. Candidates are advised to keep updated with the latest notifications released on the official website.

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025

The West Bengal NEET Counselling information brochure will be released soon, which will include important dates, eligibility criteria and other important details. The State Counselling conducting authority will be responsible for 85% of seat admissions through the State Quota counselling. With over 9 medical and about 4 dental colleges present in the state, about 1005 medical and 363 dental seats are to be filled with the State Counselling. Candidates must know that the third round of counselling will be conducted only if there are any vacant seats available in the previous round.