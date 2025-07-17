West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 - The West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 is likely to start in July 2025. The West Bengal Counselling Committee will conduct this counselling process on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the West Bengal Government, which regulates the counselling process, including important parts such as the counselling schedule, registration process, curriculum, reservation and other steps which ensure smooth and hassle-free counselling.
The official West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 start date are yet to be announced. The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds. Candidates are advised to keep updated with the latest notifications released on the official website.
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2025
The West Bengal NEET Counselling information brochure will be released soon, which will include important dates, eligibility criteria and other important details. The State Counselling conducting authority will be responsible for 85% of seat admissions through the State Quota counselling. With over 9 medical and about 4 dental colleges present in the state, about 1005 medical and 363 dental seats are to be filled with the State Counselling. Candidates must know that the third round of counselling will be conducted only if there are any vacant seats available in the previous round.
West Bengal NEET Counselling Date 2025
WBMCC will start the registration likely in the third week of July. Candidates must have their required documents and domicile certificates ready before hand. Also keep a check on the latest update in this article.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
West Bengal NEET Counselling Date Round 1
|
To be announced
|
WBMCC Counselling Verification of Candidates
|
To be announced
|
WBMCC Counselling Choice Filling & Option Locking
|
To be announced
|
WBMCC Counselling Reporting to colleges
|
To be announced
West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025 Registration
In order to register at WBMCC, candidates will need their personal, academic and NEET scorecard details. The application will be considered complete only after the payment of the registration fees. Follow the steps below to fill the West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025.
-
Candidates need to register on the official website of WBMCC - wbmcc.nic.in
-
Then, select "New Registration" to complete the application form and create a profile.
-
Once the application form is completed, candidates are required to select their domicile type (a1, a2, or b).
-
Pay the application fee online and print the receipt
Documents Required for West Bengal NEET Counselling
Candidates who fulfil the NEET Eligibility Criteria 2025 and have cleared the cut off can register themselves for West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025. The following documents will be required by the candidates during the registration process.
West Bengal NEET Counselling Registration Fees
During the registration for the West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025, candidates will need to pay the registration fee, which varies as per the category. For the general category, INR 2000 is to be pai,d while for reserved and PwD, a sum of 1500 will be required.
|
Category
|
Fee (in INR)
|
General / Unreserved
|
2,000 + transaction charges
|
Reserved and PWD
|
1,500 + transaction charges
West Bengal NEET Counselling Domicile Certificate
In order to be eligible for the counselling of WBMCC NEET 2025, the candidate must possess a domicile certificate of this state. During the registration process of counselling, a candidate needs to choose from three options:
-
Proforma a1: Applicants must have been residents of West Bengal for a minimum of ten years, as stipulated by MCC regulations.
-
Proforma a2: Candidates must have resided in West Bengal for at least ten years, as stipulated by MCC regulations. Additionally, they are required to have passed their Class 12 examination in 2025 or an earlier year.
-
Proforma b: Candidates whose parents are permanent residents of West Bengal, with a permanent address in the state, are eligible, even if the candidates themselves do not reside in West Bengal.
What are the WBMCC Counselling Eligibility Criteria?
-
Candidates must pass Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English individually in their 10+2 examination.
-
They should be at least 17 years old as of December 31, 2024.
-
The required PCB scores are 50% for UR candidates, 45% for PwD in the UR category, and 40% for SC, ST, OBC-A, and OBC-B candidates.
-
For Management quota in West Bengal NEET Counselling 2025, no domicile certificate is required. Candidates from any state can apply.
