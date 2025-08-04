How to Book Tickets for the New Vande Bharat Just 15 Minutes Before The Train Arrives? Check Here!

Indian Railways has rolled out a passenger-friendly update that's set to make last-minute travel much easier, especially for those boarding the prestigious Vande Bharat Express.
In a significant move, travellers can now book tickets up to 15 minutes before the train arrives at their boarding station, even if the train has already departed from its originating point.
This is a significant shift from the earlier system, where ticket booking would close once the train left its source station, leaving no room for spontaneous travel decisions.
The new feature is currently available on select Vande Bharat routes and is expected to benefit thousands of passengers who often need to travel on short notice. It's a step towards making train travel more flexible, accessible, and convenient.
How to Book A Vande Bharat Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure?
Booking a Vande Bharat ticket at the last minute is now possible on specific routes.
Indian Railways has introduced a "current booking" feature that allows you to book tickets even after the train's initial chart preparation has been completed.
This is particularly useful for spontaneous travel. Here are the general steps to book a Vande Bharat ticket just 15 minutes before departure:
1. Check for Current Booking Availability:
- This facility is not available on all Vande Bharat Express trains. It has been initially rolled out on a few select routes, especially those in the Southern Railway zone.
- You must confirm that your specific train and route offer this "current booking" option.
2. Use the IRCTC Website or Mobile App:
- Log in to your IRCTC account on the website or the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.
- The process for booking a current ticket is similar to a regular booking.
3. Search for the Train:
- Enter your departure and destination stations.
- Select the current date for your journey.
- Click on "Search Trains".
4. Look for "CURR_AVBL-"
- When the list of available trains appears, look for the Vande Bharat Express.
- Under the class of travel (AC Chair Car or Executive Chair Car), you should see "CURR_AVBL-" if there are vacant seats available for the current booking.
5. Complete the Booking:
- Click on the class to proceed with the booking.
- Fill in the required passenger details.
- Make the payment through the available options (debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI).
- Upon successful payment, you will receive your e-ticket via email.
Important points to remember:
- Offline Booking: You can also book these tickets at the railway station's reservation counter, subject to availability.
- No Modifications: Once a ticket is booked through the current booking system, you cannot change the boarding point, name, age, or gender.
- Confirmed Tickets Only: This system only issues confirmed tickets.
- Senior Citizens and Disabled Concessions: These concessions are typically allowed for current bookings.
- Timings: The current booking window opens after the final chart is prepared, which typically occurs a few hours before the train's scheduled departure.
- The 15-minute window is a recent update for certain trains that allows for booking even closer to the departure time from an en-route station.
Which Vande Bharat Routes Support Last-Minute Ticket Booking?
You can book tickets up to 15 minutes before departure on the following Vande Bharat Express trains:
|Train Number
|Route
|20631
|Mangaluru Central → Thiruvananthapuram Central
|20632
|Thiruvananthapuram Central → Mangaluru Central
|20627
|Chennai Egmore → Nagercoil
|20628
|Nagercoil → Chennai Egmore
|20642
|Coimbatore → Bengaluru Cantt.
|20646
|Mangaluru Central → Madgaon
|20671
|Madurai → Bengaluru Cantt.
|20677
|Dr. MGR Chennai Central → Vijayawada
These trains are part of the Southern Railway zone, where the new booking feature has been introduced.
