How to Book Tickets for the New Vande Bharat Just 15 Minutes Before The Train Arrives? Check Here!

Indian Railways has rolled out a passenger-friendly update that's set to make last-minute travel much easier, especially for those boarding the prestigious Vande Bharat Express.

In a significant move, travellers can now book tickets up to 15 minutes before the train arrives at their boarding station, even if the train has already departed from its originating point.

This is a significant shift from the earlier system, where ticket booking would close once the train left its source station, leaving no room for spontaneous travel decisions.

The new feature is currently available on select Vande Bharat routes and is expected to benefit thousands of passengers who often need to travel on short notice. It's a step towards making train travel more flexible, accessible, and convenient.

In this article, we'll explore how this system works, which routes are covered, and how you can take advantage of this last-minute booking option without any hassle.