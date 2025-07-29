IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will publish the IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 on its official website, www.mha.gov.in. The IB SA Cut Off is the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. Candidates who meet the cut-off for their respective category will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 exam. Candidates should check the IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off and analyze the cut-off trends in this article. IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 The IB Security Assistant Cut Off 2025 will be officially released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on its website. This cut-off will be published category-wise and post-wise and will act as the minimum score required to qualify for the Tier-II stage of the selection process.

Candidates can view the cut-off marks along with their individual scorecards once announced. The cut-off marks for UR, OBC, SC, ST, and EWS categories will vary depending on reservation rules and the overall difficulty level and competition in the exam. IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off Checking the IB Security Assistant Previous Year Cut Off is one of the best ways to understand the expected cut-off trends for the current IB SA recruitment cycle. These past cut-off marks give candidates a clear idea of the minimum scores required to qualify. The IB Security Assistant Cut Off Marks vary each year based on factors such as exam difficulty, the number of candidates appearing, and category-wise reservation. IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Cut off 2019 The official IB SA/Executive Tier 1 Cut Off marks for the 2019 exam have been released by the authorities. The cut-off for the Unreserved (UR) category was 35 marks, while the OBC category cut-off was 34 marks as per the notification. These previous cut-off scores serve as a useful reference point for candidates preparing for upcoming exams.

Category Total Marks (Maximum) Cut Off Marks (Minimum Qualifying) UR (General) 100 35 Ex-Serviceman – UR 100 35 OBC 100 34 Ex-Serviceman – OBC 100 34 SC/ST 100 33 Ex-Serviceman – SC/ST 100 33 How to Calculate Marks for the IB Security Assistant Exam 2025? The IB Security Assistant Exam Pattern 2025 helps candidates estimate their probable score in the written test. If there are any updates to the marking scheme, they will be officially announced on the Intelligence Bureau of India website. The following is how candidates can calculate their tentative marks: The Tier I Exam is conducted for 100 marks.

The Tier II Exam is conducted for 50 marks.

The Interview Round is conducted for 50 marks.

Each correct answer carries 1 mark.

0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No marks are awarded for unanswered questions.