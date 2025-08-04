Texas Governor: Check Current Name, Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

The Governor of Texas is a very important person in both state and national politics. Texas is known for its strong independence. Greg Abbott is the 48th Governor as of today. He has been in this position since January 2015. During his time in office, he has focused on a wide range of issues, from border security to economic development. Texas has often been at the center of national debates on these issues. To really understand the state's changing political scene, you need to know what the Governor does, where they came from, and how the office is set up by the Constitution. This guide gives a simple overview of the most important things about being the governor of Texas.

Who is the Current Texas Governor?

Gregory Wayne Abbott, or Greg Abbott, is the current governor of Texas. He is a member of the GOP. Abbott assumed office on January 20, 2015, making him the 48th individual to hold this position. His political career has always been in line with conservative values, which have influenced the state's policies on a number of important issues.