WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended, Check Revised Schedule at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration. The revised date to register online for WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 under State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats is August 8, 2025 on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Previously, the last date to register for WB NEET UG Round 1 Counseling 2025 was August 3, 2025.
WB NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights
Check the important details of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event Name
|
West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbmcc.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Registration last date
|
August 8, 2025 till 6 PM
|
Online fee payment last date
|
August 8, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Round 2 dates
|
August 19, 2025
|
Round 3 dates
|
September 9, 2025
|
Online Stray Round
|
September 25, 2025
Also Read on NEET PG Result 2025: NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF
WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must check the following set of important dates related to WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration and the rounds following and must stick to the revised schedule as mentioned here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Previous registration deadline
|
August 3, 2025
|
Verification last date
|
August 9, 2025
|
Verified candidates’ list release
|
August 9, 2025 post 3 PM
|
Choice filling and locking dates
|
August 9 - 10, 2025
|
Round 1 seat allotment list release date
|
August 12, 2025 at 4 PM
|
Reporting to college date
|
August 13 - 14, 2025 from 11 AM to 4 PM
Also Read:
Related Stories
KCET Counselling 2025: Choice Entry & Fee Payment Window Opens for Engineering Seat Confirmation
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Deadline Today – Check Steps to Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates must carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the bond for successful re-verification and admission.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation