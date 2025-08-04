WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended, Check Revised Schedule at wbmcc.nic.in

WB NEET UG 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration. The revised date to register online for WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 under State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats is August 8, 2025 on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Previously, the last date to register for WB NEET UG Round 1 Counseling 2025 was August 3, 2025.

WB NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: