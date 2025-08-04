WB NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Extended, Check Revised Schedule at wbmcc.nic.in

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
WB NEET UG 2025: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has extended the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration. The revised date to register online for WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 under State Quota, Private Management Quota, and NRI Quota seats is August 8, 2025 on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Previously, the last date to register for WB NEET UG Round 1 Counseling 2025 was August 3, 2025. 

WB NEET UG 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details of WB NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event Name 

West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling

Board name 

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbmcc.nic.in

Stream 

Medical 

State 

West Bengal

Level 

Undergraduate 

Registration last date 

August 8, 2025 till 6 PM

Online fee payment last date 

August 8, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Round 2 dates 

August 19, 2025

Round 3 dates

September 9, 2025

Online Stray Round 

September 25, 2025

Also Read on NEET PG Result 2025NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF

WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates must check the following set of important dates related to WB NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Registration and the rounds following and must stick to the revised schedule as mentioned here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Previous registration deadline 

August 3, 2025

Verification last date 

August 9, 2025

Verified candidates’ list release 

August 9, 2025 post 3 PM

Choice filling and locking dates 

August 9 - 10, 2025 

Round 1 seat allotment list release date 

August 12, 2025 at 4 PM

Reporting to college date 

August 13 - 14, 2025 from 11 AM to 4 PM

Also Read: 

Candidates must carry all original documents, fee receipts, and the bond for successful re-verification and admission.

