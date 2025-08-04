RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Registration window today August 4, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to register the earliest. The Cell will subsequently release the group B and C schedules, the same for the following CAP rounds as well.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Name 

Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetcell.mahacet.org

State 

Maharashtra

Stream 

Medical 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Registration last date 

August 4, 2025

Groups 

A: MBBS, BDS

B: BAMS, BHMS, BUMS

C: BNYS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important dates

Candidates can find the important dates of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 process:

Name of event

Courses 

Date

Application last date 

All 

August 4, 2025

Fee payment 

All 

August 5, 2025

Last date to upload documents 

All 

August 5, 2025

List of Registered candidates

All 

August 6, 2025

Provisional merit list release date

MBBS/BDS

August 6, 2025

Seat matrix release date 

MBBS/BDS

August 6, 2025

Preference form dates 

MBBS/BDS

August 6 - 9, 2025

CAP Round 1 Selection list release date 

MBBS/BDS

August 11, 2025

College reporting dates 

-

August 12 - 17 till 5.30 PM

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Information

The following instructions must be kept in mind while applying and proceeding with the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1:

  • Candidates must upload all the scanned documents as prescribed on the portal.
  • Candidates must adhere to the deadlines to avoid last minute issues.
  • Candidates should ascertain their eligibility prior to filling the registration form.
  • Candidates must have their valid certificates from the respective institutions, including PwD and reservation categories, while applying for the quota. Inability to prove it will result in cancellation of registration.

