Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Registration window today August 4, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org to register the earliest. The Cell will subsequently release the group B and C schedules, the same for the following CAP rounds as well.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the details of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Name
|
Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Stream
|
Medical
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Registration last date
|
August 4, 2025
|
Groups
|
A: MBBS, BDS
B: BAMS, BHMS, BUMS
C: BNYS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B(P&O)
Also Read on NEET PG Result 2025: NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important dates
Candidates can find the important dates of Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 process:
|
Name of event
|
Courses
|
Date
|
Application last date
|
All
|
August 4, 2025
|
Fee payment
|
All
|
August 5, 2025
|
Last date to upload documents
|
All
|
August 5, 2025
|
List of Registered candidates
|
All
|
August 6, 2025
|
Provisional merit list release date
|
MBBS/BDS
|
August 6, 2025
|
Seat matrix release date
|
MBBS/BDS
|
August 6, 2025
|
Preference form dates
|
MBBS/BDS
|
August 6 - 9, 2025
|
CAP Round 1 Selection list release date
|
MBBS/BDS
|
August 11, 2025
|
College reporting dates
|
-
|
August 12 - 17 till 5.30 PM
Related Stories
Also Read: KCET Counselling 2025: Choice Entry & Fee Payment Window Opens for Engineering Seat Confirmation
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Information
The following instructions must be kept in mind while applying and proceeding with the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 1:
- Candidates must upload all the scanned documents as prescribed on the portal.
- Candidates must adhere to the deadlines to avoid last minute issues.
- Candidates should ascertain their eligibility prior to filling the registration form.
- Candidates must have their valid certificates from the respective institutions, including PwD and reservation categories, while applying for the quota. Inability to prove it will result in cancellation of registration.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation