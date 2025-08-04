NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF

Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here:

NEET PG 2025 Result : The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 Result 2025 by September 3, 2025 . Candidates who took the exams will be able to check their results online on the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in . The NEET PG Exam 2025 was held on August 3, 2025 in online mode across the nation in 233 centres.

NEET PG Result 2025 Category-wise Cutoff

NBE will release the NEET PG 2025 cutoff scores category-wise along with the results. The NEET PG qualifying cutoff 2025 will be the cutoff percentile a student must secure in order to qualify the exam. Candidates can find NEET PG 2025 category-wise cutoff here:

Category NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile Unreserved (UR) 50 percentile SC/ST/OBC 40 percentile UR PWD 45 percentile

In case the number of qualified NEET PG students is less than three times the total number of seats, NBEMS will revise and rerelease the cutoff percentile score for each category.

NEET PG 2025: Top Colleges for Medical Sciences in India

The following table consisted the list of best colleges accepting NEET PG 2025 scores across India: