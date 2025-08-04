RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF

NEET PG Result 2025: The NEET PG 2025 results will be released by September 3, 2025 on the official websites at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in for the exam conducted on August 3, 2025. In the academic year 2025-26, if the number of qualified students is less than three times the total seats, the NBEMS will revise the cutoff percentile.

Aug 4, 2025, 16:20 IST
NEET PG Result 2025 to be released on September 3, 2025.
NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 Result 2025 by September 3, 2025. Candidates who took the exams will be able to check their results online on the official website at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG Exam 2025 was held on August 3, 2025 in online mode across the nation in 233 centres. 

NEET PG Examination 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important details related to NEET PG Examination 2025 here:

Overview 

Details

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG)

Board name 

National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

nbe.edu.in 

natboard.edu.in

Stream 

Medical 

Exam date 

August 3, 2025

Result date 

September 3, 2025

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Scale 

Nationwide 

NEET PG Result 2025 Category-wise Cutoff

NBE will release the NEET PG 2025 cutoff scores category-wise along with the results. The NEET PG qualifying cutoff 2025 will be the cutoff percentile a student must secure in order to qualify the exam. Candidates can find NEET PG 2025 category-wise cutoff here: 

Category

NEET PG 2025 Qualifying Percentile

Unreserved (UR)

50 percentile

SC/ST/OBC

40 percentile

UR PWD

45 percentile

In case the number of qualified NEET PG students is less than three times the total number of seats, NBEMS will revise and rerelease the cutoff percentile score for each category. 

NEET PG 2025: Top Colleges for Medical Sciences in India 

The following table consisted the list of best colleges accepting NEET PG 2025 scores across India: 

Institute Name

Location

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences  

Bangalore

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research 

Puducherry

Banaras Hindu University

Varanasi

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Lucknow

King George's Medical University

Lucknow

Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital

Chennai

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital 

New Delhi

