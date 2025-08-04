KCET Counselling 2025: Choice Entry & Fee Payment Window Opens for Engineering Seat Confirmation

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 1 Counselling Choice Entry Registrations. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in for engineering admission to pay for the online fee latest till August 6, 2026.

Eligible students will need to enter their CET Number and password to fill the choice entry form. Students who are satisfied and accept their allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions for document verification.

KCET 2025 Key Highlights

Read the important information of KCET Counselling 2025 here: