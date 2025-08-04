RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

KCET Counselling 2025: Choice Entry & Fee Payment Window Opens for Engineering Seat Confirmation

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the KCET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Choice Entry. Aspirants can register and pay the fee online at kea.kar.nic.in by August 6, 2026 using their CET Number and password to log in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 4, 2025, 13:14 IST
KCET Counselling 2025 Choice Entry and Fee Payment begin.
KCET Counselling 2025 Choice Entry and Fee Payment begin.
Register for Result Updates

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 1 Counselling Choice Entry Registrations. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in for engineering admission to pay for the online fee latest till August 6, 2026. 

Eligible students will need to enter their CET Number and password to fill the choice entry form. Students who are satisfied and accept their allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions for document verification. 

KCET 2025 Key Highlights 

Read the important information of KCET Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

kea.kar.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

State 

Karnataka 

Registration last date 

August 6, 2025

Log in credentials 

CET Number

Password 

Also Read on NEET PG Result 2025: NEET PG Result 2025 Expected to Release by Sep 3rd, Check Past Year Trends and Steps to Download Result PDF

Once the student is logged in, they can check their allotted seats, category, college and course details. In case of any error or discrepancies, it is highly recommended that the students report it to the KEA designated helpdesk at the earliest.

kCET Counselling 2025 Important Notes

The following set of options can be exercised by the students while assessing their allotted seats: 

  1. Choice 1: Confirm and Accept
  2. Choice 2: Retain and Wait for Upgrade
  3. Choice 3: Reject Seat
  4. Choice 4: Exit Counselling 

The candidates opting for choice 1 or 2 can pay the fee and download the KCET admission order to proceed with the KCET Counselling 2025. Candidates choosing choice 2 and 3 will be considered for KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2, the schedule of it will be released later depending on the seat availability from Round 1.

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News