KCET Counselling 2025: Choice Entry & Fee Payment Window Opens for Engineering Seat Confirmation

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 Round 1 Counselling Choice Entry Registrations. Candidates are advised to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in for engineering admission to pay for the online fee latest till August 6, 2026.
Eligible students will need to enter their CET Number and password to fill the choice entry form. Students who are satisfied and accept their allotted seats will need to report to their respective institutions for document verification.
KCET 2025 Key Highlights
Read the important information of KCET Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
kea.kar.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Registration last date
|
August 6, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
CET Number
Password
Once the student is logged in, they can check their allotted seats, category, college and course details. In case of any error or discrepancies, it is highly recommended that the students report it to the KEA designated helpdesk at the earliest.
kCET Counselling 2025 Important Notes
The following set of options can be exercised by the students while assessing their allotted seats:
- Choice 1: Confirm and Accept
- Choice 2: Retain and Wait for Upgrade
- Choice 3: Reject Seat
- Choice 4: Exit Counselling
The candidates opting for choice 1 or 2 can pay the fee and download the KCET admission order to proceed with the KCET Counselling 2025. Candidates choosing choice 2 and 3 will be considered for KCET Counselling 2025 Round 2, the schedule of it will be released later depending on the seat availability from Round 1.
