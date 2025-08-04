RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
UP TGT Hindi Important Questions 2025: Practice Topic-Wise MCQs

UP TGT Hindi Important Questions: The UP TGT 2025 exam is scheduled for December 18 & 19, 2025. Aspirants preparing for the UP TGT Hindi 2025 exam should build strong fundamentals and improve speed with accuracy. Check the list of UP TGT Hindi important questions to improve your overall preparation.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 4, 2025, 15:47 IST
Check the Important Questions for UP TGT Hindi Exam
UP TGT Hindi Important Questions: The UP TGT 2025 exam is all set to be held on December 18 & 19, 2025. Candidates who have applied for this written exam should speed up their preparation and build a strong foundation across all the topics. Mastering and revising all the crucial chapters can help you tackle questions from easy to moderate and challenging levels during the actual exam. Additionally, you should also analyse and solve the UP TGT Hindi previous year papers to discover the frequently tested topics and refine your study plan accordingly. In this article, we have discussed below the UP TGT Hindi important topics to simplify candidates’ preparation.

UP TGT Hindi Important Questions

Familiarity with UP TGT Hindi important questions can help you gain an edge and improve your chances of success in the exam. Consistent practice of questions from reliable sources and revision of key chapters can maximise your scores. Questions are often asked on topics like the history of Hindi literature, idioms, grammar, synonyms & antonyms, one-word for a phrase, etc. Typically, the UP TGT Hindi exam will be conducted offline, comprising 125 multiple-choice questions for 500 marks. Each question carries 4 marks. The exam duration shall be 2 hours. To identify important topics, candidates should practice previous year question papers and attempt mock tests based on the latest standards and exam format. Continue reading to learn more about the most expected UP TGT Hindi questions discussed below for reference purposes.

Most Expected UP TGT Hindi Important Questions

The UP TGT Hindi syllabus includes wide range of topics such as हिन्दी साहित्य का इतिहास, हिन्दी गद्य साहित्य का विकास, व्याकरण, संस्कृत साहित्य, etc. It is crucial to study all the topics outlined in the syllabus with focused practice and revision every day. We have compiled below the most expected UP TGT Hindi important questions based on past papers to guide candidates in the right direction:

Q1. एक ही कथानायक ‘चेतन’ उपन्यास के कई उपन्यासों का केंद्रीय पात्र है। उनके किस उपन्यास का नायक ‘चेतन’ नहीं है?
(A) गिरती दीवारें
(B) शहर में घूमता आइना
(C) गर्म राख
(D) एक नन्ही कंदील

Q2. ‘वीणापाणि’ में समास है
(A) कर्मधारय
(B) तत्पुरुष
(C) बहुव्रीहि
(D) द्विगु

Q3. नमः’ शब्द के योग में ‘विभक्ति’ होती है
(A) प्रथमा
(B) द्वितीया
(C) तृतीया
(D) चतुर्थी

Q4. शिवराज भूषण’ में कितने अलंकारों का निरूपण हुआ है?
(A) 15
(B) 51
(C) 99
(D) 105

Q5. निम्न में से कौन-सा सात्त्विक अनुभव नहीं है?
(A) रोमांच
(B) कंप
(C) विषाद
(D) प्रलय

Q6. ‘वध-स्थल से छलांग’ किस लेखक की कहानी है?
(A) ऋषिकेश सुलभ
(B) प्रदीप जायसवाल
(C) सत्यकेतु विद्यालंकार
(D) डा. धर्मवीर

Q7. सभी स्वर होते हैं
(A) दीर्घ
(B) अघोष
(C) महाप्राण
(D) अल्पप्राण

Q8. ‘पद्मावत’ का ‘बांग्ला’ अनुवाद किसने किया था?
(A) मगन ठाकुर
(B) आलोन्जालाल
(C) नसरुद्दीन हुसैन
(D) शुजाउद्दोला

Q9. कलचुरी राजवंश की सात नायिकाओं के नखशिख वर्णन से सम्बंधित ग्रंथ है
(A) उक्ति व्यक्ति प्रकरण
(B) राजर बेलि
(C) कुब्जलय माला कथा
(D) वर्णरत्नाकर

Q10. गोस्वामी विट्ठलनाथ द्वारा 'अष्टछाप' की स्थापना का वर्ष है
(A) 1555 ई.
(B) 1558 ई.
(C) 1560 ई.
(D) 1565 ई.

Q11. निम्नलिखित में ‘तद्भव’ शब्द नहीं है
(A) राजा
(B) खेत
(C) किसान
(D) दाहिना

Q12.कालिदास ने ‘अभिज्ञान शाकुन्तलम्’ में कितने प्रकार के छन्दों का प्रयोग किया है?
(A) 15
(B) 18
(C) 20
(D) 24

Q13. गणनावाचक शब्द 'अयुतम्' किसके लिए प्रयुक्त होता है?
(A) दस लाख
(B) एक लाख
(C) पाँच हजार
(D) दस हजार

Q14. कबीर और तुलसी भाषा में एक मिशन के तहत लिख रहे थे।' यह कथन किसका है?
(A) रामचन्द्र शुक्ल
(B) हजारी प्रसाद द्विवेदी
(C) रामविलास शर्मा
(D) बच्चन सिंह

