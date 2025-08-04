UP TGT Maths Important Questions 2025: Practice Topic-Wise MCQs

UP TGT Maths Important Questions: The UP TGT 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 18 & 19, 2025. With less than 4 months left for the exam, candidates should strengthen their basics and revise all the key topics endlessly. These can improve their familiarity with the question format and boost their chances of scoring well. Having smart calculation tricks and a question-selection strategy can help them solve more questions in less time. Those who have covered at least half of the syllabus till now should solve the UP TGT Maths Previous Year Papers to assess their exam readiness. We have compiled below the UP TGT Maths Important Questions for the reference of the candidates. UP TGT Maths Important Questions Candidates aspiring for the UP TGT Maths 2025 exam should be familiar with the UP TGT Maths syllabus to stay on track. As the written exam is around the corner, aspirants should clear all the basics, solve advanced topics, and memorise all the relevant formulas. As per the past trends & analysis, questions are often asked from topics like Arithmetic, Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry, Probability, etc. We have shared below the most expected UP TGT Maths Important Questions for the clarity of the candidates.

List of UP TGT Maths Important Questions The UP TGT Maths section covers topics like Statistics, Probability, Permutation & Combination, Algebra, Geometry, Vector Analysis, Calculus, Complex Numbers, and many others. Here is the list of expected UP TGT Maths Important Questions based on previous year papers shared below. Q1. Every odd prime number is of the form: प्रत्येक विषम अभाज्य संख्या किस रूप की होगी ?

(1) (4n-1) or / या (4n - 3)

(2) (412-1) or / या (42-3)

(3) (47+1) or / या (4n+3)

(4) (42+1) or/ या (412 +3) Q2. The ratio of the sides of two regular polygons is 1:2 and their interior angles are in the ratio 3:4. The number of sides in cach polygon are:

दो सम बहुभुजों की भुजाओं में अनुपात 1:2 है और उनके अन्तःकोणों का अनुपात 3:4 है, तो प्रत्येक बहुभुज में भुजाओं की संख्यायें है

(1) 5, 10

(2) 10, 5

(3) 6, 8

(4) 9, 12

Q3. If a, b, c, d are in Harmonic progression, then यदि a, b, ८, व हरात्मक श्रेढी में हो, तो

(1) a+b> c+d

(2) c+d> a+b

(3) a+c>b+d

(4) a+d>b+c Q4. 112+122 +132 +....+ 202 =

(1) 2485 (2) 2483 (3) 2481 .(4) 2487 Q5. Simultaneous linear equations 3x-- y= 5 and 6x-2y =10 have number of solutions is :

(1) only one

(2) only two

(3) infinite

(4) can't find

युगपत रैखिक समीकरणों 3 = 5 तथा 6x - 2y = 10 के हलों की संख्या है :

(1) केवल एक

(2) केवल दो

(3) अनन्त

(4) ज्ञात नहीं कर सकते Q6. 20C4+220€3+20C2-22C187!

(1) 0

(2) 1242

(3) 3340

(4) 6345 Q7. If A is a square matrix and KER, then adj (KA)= यदि 'A' एक वर्ग मैट्रिक्स हो, तथा KER तो adj (KA) =

(1) Kn+2adj A

(2) Kn+ladj A

(3) Khadj A

(4) K"adj A Q8. If α+B = π/2 and B+y = , then

tan α = यदि + B = / 2 तथा + = तो tan α =

(1) 2(tan ẞ+ tan y)

(2) tan ẞ+ tan y

(3) tan ẞ+2 tan y

(4) 2 tan ẞ+tan y

Q9. The probability that a leap year has 53 Sunday or Monday is :

एक अधी (लीप ) वर्ष में 53 रविवार या सोमवार आने की प्रायिकता है :

(1) 1/7

(2) 2/7

(3) 3/7

(4) 4/7 Q10. A and B respectively toss a coin two times, then probability of getting same number of heads is -

A था B क्रमशः एक सिक्के को दो बार उछालते है, तो उनके द्वारा समान संख्या में चित आने की प्रायिकता है -

(1) 7/16

(2) 5/16

(3) 3/16

(4) 1/16 Q11. A pair of dice is thrown. If at least one of them shows 5 then probability that the sum of their digits will be 10 or more

एक पासों का युग्म फेंका जाता है । यदि उनमें से कम से कम एक 5 दिखाता है, तो उनके अंकों का योग 10 या अधिक आने की प्रायिकता है -

(1) 1/6

(2) 2/9

(3) 3/11

(4) 1/12 Q12. If the sum of two unit vectors is a unit vector, then the magnitude of their difference vector is :

यदि दो इकाई सदिशों का योग भी इकाई सदिश हो, तो उनके अन्तर सदिश का परिमाण होगा -

(1) 0

(2) 1

(3) √2

(4) √3