UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, has released the syllabus for the Trained Graduate Teacher (Science) post for the 2025 recruitment. The syllabus provides a deep insight into the requirements of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the syllabus along with the previous year papers to better align their preparation strategy. Aspirants targeting the UP TGT Science exam are advised to carefully review the official syllabus and exam pattern. This ensures alignment with exam expectations and aids in efficient preparation across topics like Newton’s Laws, atomic structure, genetics, ecology, and more. UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025 Highlights Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) Post Name Trained Graduate Teacher (Science) Selection Process Written Exam Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions Total Questions 125 Marks per Question 4 marks Total Marks 500 Exam Duration 2 hours Negative Marking None

UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025 PDF Candidates can download the official UP TGT Science syllabus PDF from UPSESSB’s website. The direct syllabus link has been provided here too. This PDF provides the full, trustworthy topic breakdown for all four science disciplines and should be consulted regularly during preparation. UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025 Download PDF UP TGT Science Detailed Syllabus 2025 The UP TGT Science syllabus covers subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science. The subject-wise detailed breakdown of the Science syllabus is necessary to get into the basics of each subject. This will help students prepare even better. Check the detailed breakdown of the syllabus below. Physics Syllabus Motion & Laws: Newton’s laws, inertia, force, momentum, energy, work, power, simple machines

Gravitation: Gravitation principle, free-fall, satellites

Properties of Matter: States, latent heat, density, Pascal’s and Archimedes’ laws

Heat & Thermodynamics: Heat transfer modes, greenhouse effect

Waves & Sound: Types, reflection, Doppler effect, resonance

Optics: Reflection, refraction, lenses, mirrors, vision defects, fiber optics

Chemistry Syllabus Atom Structure: Atomic models, isotopes, periodic trends

Chemical Bonding & Reactions: Types of bonds, reaction balancing, catalysts

Acids, Bases & Salts: pH, indicators

Metals & Non‑metals: Corrosion, alloys

Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons, polymers

Environmental Chemistry: Pollution, green chemistry, waste management Biology Syllabus Cell Biology: Cell organelles, division, prokaryotic vs. eukaryotic cells

Plant & Human Physiology: Photosynthesis, respiration, transport systems, endocrine system

Genetics & Evolution: Mendelian laws, DNA structure, variation

Ecology: Ecosystems, food chains, biodiversity, conservation, environmental issues Environmental Science Syllabus Ecosystem Structure & Function

Pollution & Its Types

Conservation Strategies & Sustainable Practices

Impact of Human Activity on Ecology