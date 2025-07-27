UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, has released the syllabus for the Trained Graduate Teacher (Science) post for the 2025 recruitment. The syllabus provides a deep insight into the requirements of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the syllabus along with the previous year papers to better align their preparation strategy. Aspirants targeting the UP TGT Science exam are advised to carefully review the official syllabus and exam pattern. This ensures alignment with exam expectations and aids in efficient preparation across topics like Newton’s Laws, atomic structure, genetics, ecology, and more.
UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025 Highlights
Particulars
Details
Exam Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB)
Post Name
Trained Graduate Teacher (Science)
Selection Process
Written Exam
Exam Mode
Offline (Pen & Paper)
Question Type
Multiple Choice Questions
Total Questions
125
Marks per Question
4 marks
Total Marks
500
Exam Duration
2 hours
Negative Marking
None
UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates can download the official UP TGT Science syllabus PDF from UPSESSB’s website. The direct syllabus link has been provided here too. This PDF provides the full, trustworthy topic breakdown for all four science disciplines and should be consulted regularly during preparation.
UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025
UP TGT Science Detailed Syllabus 2025
The UP TGT Science syllabus covers subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Environmental Science. The subject-wise detailed breakdown of the Science syllabus is necessary to get into the basics of each subject. This will help students prepare even better. Check the detailed breakdown of the syllabus below.
Physics Syllabus
-
Motion & Laws: Newton’s laws, inertia, force, momentum, energy, work, power, simple machines
-
Gravitation: Gravitation principle, free-fall, satellites
-
Properties of Matter: States, latent heat, density, Pascal’s and Archimedes’ laws
-
Heat & Thermodynamics: Heat transfer modes, greenhouse effect
-
Waves & Sound: Types, reflection, Doppler effect, resonance
-
Optics: Reflection, refraction, lenses, mirrors, vision defects, fiber optics
Chemistry Syllabus
-
Atom Structure: Atomic models, isotopes, periodic trends
-
Chemical Bonding & Reactions: Types of bonds, reaction balancing, catalysts
-
Acids, Bases & Salts: pH, indicators
-
Metals & Non‑metals: Corrosion, alloys
-
Organic Chemistry: Hydrocarbons, polymers
-
Environmental Chemistry: Pollution, green chemistry, waste management
Biology Syllabus
-
Cell Biology: Cell organelles, division, prokaryotic vs. eukaryotic cells
-
Plant & Human Physiology: Photosynthesis, respiration, transport systems, endocrine system
-
Genetics & Evolution: Mendelian laws, DNA structure, variation
-
Ecology: Ecosystems, food chains, biodiversity, conservation, environmental issues
Environmental Science Syllabus
-
Ecosystem Structure & Function
-
Pollution & Its Types
-
Conservation Strategies & Sustainable Practices
-
Impact of Human Activity on Ecology
How to Cover UP TGT Science Syllabus 2025?
In order to appear for the TGT Science exam, candidates are required to have the knowledge of the exam syllabus to prepare their study roadmap. They need to cover the syllabus diligently by following each subject carefully.Follow these expert tips to prepare effectively:
-
Carefully review subject-wise syllabus to prioritise core topics.
-
Make a structured study plan with daily targets covering all four disciplines.
-
Use NCERT textbooks and recommended reference books for conceptual clarity.
-
Practice past year UP TGT papers and mock tests to identify weak areas.
-
Create concise notes or flashcards for formulas, definitions, and key concepts.
-
Focus on environmental issues and current scientific developments relevant to school teaching.
