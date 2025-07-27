UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 LIVE: Exam Analysis, Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Live Exam Analysis: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination for today, 27 July 2025 across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam is being held in one session. It began at 09:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO exam for 411 vacancies. The exam is being conducted in offline mode.

There are strict security measures across the centres like biometric verification, iris scanning, metal detectors, CCTV surveillance, flying squads, and STF & police oversight to maintain exam integrity. Admit cards were issued via the official UPPSC portal, and candidates were instructed to arrive by 08:00 AM, with gates closing at 08:45 AM

UPPSC RO/ARO 2025: Exam Timings

The UPPSC RO/ARO exam is being held in a single shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates can check the table below.

Paper(s) Timing Paper I: General Studies + General Hindi (combined) 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level of RO/ARO Exam

A detailed analysis of both the sections: General Studies and General Hindi, will be provided once the exam gets over. This will include difficulty level and topic-wise weightage.

UPPSC RO/ARO Expected Cut‑Off (Prelims)

The cut‑offs will be updated once the exam gets over and based on the difficulty level and the past trends, we will provide an expected cut-off marks list. Based on trends from previous years, preliminary estimates are:

Category Expected Cut‑Off (Marks) General (UR) To be Updated OBC (NCL) To be Updated SC To be Updated ST To be Updated PWD To be Updated

UPPSC RO/ARO General Studies + General Hindi: Section‑Wise Good Attempts

The good attempts can be made based on the level of the question paper. The candidates need to go through the question paper first hand, so that they can have a glimpse of what subjects and questions to target first to score good marks. Based on preliminary estimates and past year patterns, aspirants aiming to qualify should target:

Paper/Sections No. of Questions Good Attempts General Studies 160 To be updated General Hindi 40 To be updated

Stay tuned: As the exams conclude, a detailed section‑wise breakdown, answer keys, student reactions and updated cut‑offs will be posted for aspirants to gauge their performance precisely.