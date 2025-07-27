UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 LIVE: Exam Analysis, Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Live Exam Updates: The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO Preliminary Exam (Review Officer & Assistant Review Officer) today, 27 July 2025, in a single shift from 09:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can follow this live analysis for feedback on difficulty level, good attempts, paper review, and section‑wise insights. Paper‑wise answer keys and expected cut‑offs will be updated as feedback arrives.

Jul 27, 2025, 12:00 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Live Exam Analysis: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the RO/ARO Preliminary Examination for today, 27 July 2025 across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam is being held in one session. It began at 09:30 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The UPPSC is conducting the RO/ARO exam for 411 vacancies. The exam is being conducted in offline mode.

There are strict security measures across the centres like biometric verification, iris scanning, metal detectors, CCTV surveillance, flying squads, and STF & police oversight to maintain exam integrity. Admit cards were issued via the official UPPSC portal, and candidates were instructed to arrive by 08:00 AM, with gates closing at 08:45 AM

UPPSC RO/ARO 2025: Exam Timings

The UPPSC RO/ARO exam is being held in a single shift from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates can check the table below.

Paper(s)

Timing

Paper I: General Studies + General Hindi (combined)

09:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Exam Analysis & Difficulty Level of RO/ARO Exam

A detailed analysis of both the sections: General Studies and General Hindi, will be provided once the exam gets over. This will include difficulty level and topic-wise weightage.

UPPSC RO/ARO Expected Cut‑Off (Prelims)

The cut‑offs will be updated once the exam gets over and based on the difficulty level and the past trends, we will provide an expected cut-off marks list. Based on trends from previous years, preliminary estimates are:

Category

Expected Cut‑Off (Marks)

General (UR)

To be Updated

OBC (NCL)

To be Updated

SC

To be Updated

ST

To be Updated

PWD

To be Updated

UPPSC RO/ARO General Studies + General Hindi: Section‑Wise Good Attempts

The good attempts can be made based on the level of the question paper. The candidates need to go through the question paper first hand, so that they can have a glimpse of what subjects and questions to target first to score good marks. Based on preliminary estimates and past year patterns, aspirants aiming to qualify should target:

Paper/Sections

No. of Questions

Good Attempts

General Studies

160

To be updated

General Hindi

40

To be updated

Stay tuned: As the exams conclude, a detailed section‑wise breakdown, answer keys, student reactions and updated cut‑offs will be posted for aspirants to gauge their performance precisely.


  • Jul 27, 2025, 12:00 IST

    UPPSC RO/ARO Live Exam 2025: What does the posts RO/ARO mean?

    The Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) and ARO (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) are the posts which invloves both the administrative duites as well as clerical duties. The roles and responsibilities of RO/ARO vary from department to department. For instance, RO/ARO are recruited in Secretariat, Revenue Board and Public Service Commissions. Hence, their role varies according to these departments of the Uttar Pradesh government.

  • Jul 27, 2025, 11:30 IST

    UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2025 Live Analysis: UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process

    The UPPSC RO/ARO selection process includes stages, such as the Prelims, Mains, and Typing test. The first stage of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process is the preliminary exam which is divided into 2 sections: General Studies and General Hindi.

Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

