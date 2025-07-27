Sansad Ratna Awards 2025: 17 Top-Performing MPs Honoured; Full List by State and Party

For their outstanding work in the Lok Sabha, 17 members of parliament have been chosen to receive the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025. These members include Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Ravi Kishan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Four Special Jury Awards are also included in the honors, which acknowledge their continuous support of parliamentary democracy over three terms in a row.

Special Awards Given to MPs

As a result of their outstanding achievements since the 16th Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP, Odisha), N K Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP, Maharashtra), and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maharashtra) have been given the Special Awards.

Other MPs who have received awards include Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), and Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena).