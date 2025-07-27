Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Sansad Ratna Awards 2025: 17 Top-Performing MPs Honoured; Full List by State and Party

17 MPs, including Supriya Sule and Ravi Kishan, receive Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 for exceptional performance in Lok Sabha. Check the full list by state.

Vidhee Tripathi
By Vidhee Tripathi
Jul 27, 2025, 17:10 IST

For their outstanding work in the Lok Sabha, 17 members of parliament have been chosen to receive the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025. These members include Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Ravi Kishan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Four Special Jury Awards are also included in the honors, which acknowledge their continuous support of parliamentary democracy over three terms in a row.

Special Awards Given to MPs

As a result of their outstanding achievements since the 16th Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP, Odisha), N K Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP, Maharashtra), and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maharashtra) have been given the Special Awards.

Other MPs who have received awards include Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), and Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena).

List of MPs by State and Party

Check the table below to know the names of the Parliamentarians who got awarded in the award ceremony along with the party and state they belong to:


State

MP Name

Party

Maharashtra

Smita Uday Wagh

BJP
 

Arvind Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT)
 

Naresh Ganpat Mhaske

Shiv Sena
 

Prof. Varsha Gaikwad

Congress
 

Dr. Medha Kulkarni

BJP
 

Supriya Sule

NCP
 

Shrirang Appa Barne

Shiv Sena

Uttar Pradesh

Ravi Kishan

BJP
 

Praveen Patel

BJP

Jharkhand

Nishikant Dubey

BJP
 

Vidyut Baran Mahto

BJP

Rajasthan

P.P. Chaudhary

BJP
 

Madan Rathore

BJP

Odisha

Bhartruhari Mahtab

BJP

Tamil Nadu

C.N. Annadurai

DMK

Assam

Dilip Saikia

BJP

Best Parliamentary Committee Work

These committees were recognized for their high-quality reports and strong role in parliamentary oversight.

  • Standing Committee on Finance led by Bhartruhari Mahtab

  • Standing Committee on Agriculture chaired by Dr. Charanjit Singh Channi

About the Sansad Ratna Awards

This award was first given out in 2010 by the Prime Point Foundation and the digital magazine Presence. Former President Dr. Kalam proposed it. Chennai hosted the inaugural event of the award ceremony.

The selection process takes into account various factors, including the quantity of questions posed, private legislation or ordinances, attendance at meetings, and involvement in discussions. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, the chairman of the NCBC, served as the selection committee's chairman this year.

Vidhee Tripathi

