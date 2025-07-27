Sansad Ratna Awards 2025: 17 Top-Performing MPs Honoured; Full List by State and Party

For their outstanding work in the Lok Sabha, 17 members of parliament have been chosen to receive the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025. These members include Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Ravi Kishan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP), and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).
Four Special Jury Awards are also included in the honors, which acknowledge their continuous support of parliamentary democracy over three terms in a row.
Special Awards Given to MPs
As a result of their outstanding achievements since the 16th Lok Sabha, Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP, Odisha), N K Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP, Maharashtra), and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maharashtra) have been given the Special Awards.
Other MPs who have received awards include Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), Dilip Saikia (BJP), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), and Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena).
List of MPs by State and Party
Check the table below to know the names of the Parliamentarians who got awarded in the award ceremony along with the party and state they belong to:
|
State
|
MP Name
|
Party
|
Maharashtra
|
Smita Uday Wagh
|
BJP
|
Arvind Sawant
|
Shiv Sena (UBT)
|
Naresh Ganpat Mhaske
|
Shiv Sena
|
Prof. Varsha Gaikwad
|
Congress
|
Dr. Medha Kulkarni
|
BJP
|
Supriya Sule
|
NCP
|
Shrirang Appa Barne
|
Shiv Sena
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ravi Kishan
|
BJP
|
Praveen Patel
|
BJP
|
Jharkhand
|
Nishikant Dubey
|
BJP
|
Vidyut Baran Mahto
|
BJP
|
Rajasthan
|
P.P. Chaudhary
|
BJP
|
Madan Rathore
|
BJP
|
Odisha
|
Bhartruhari Mahtab
|
BJP
|
Tamil Nadu
|
C.N. Annadurai
|
DMK
|
Assam
|
Dilip Saikia
|
BJP
Best Parliamentary Committee Work
These committees were recognized for their high-quality reports and strong role in parliamentary oversight.
-
Standing Committee on Finance led by Bhartruhari Mahtab
-
Standing Committee on Agriculture chaired by Dr. Charanjit Singh Channi
About the Sansad Ratna Awards
This award was first given out in 2010 by the Prime Point Foundation and the digital magazine Presence. Former President Dr. Kalam proposed it. Chennai hosted the inaugural event of the award ceremony.
The selection process takes into account various factors, including the quantity of questions posed, private legislation or ordinances, attendance at meetings, and involvement in discussions. Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, the chairman of the NCBC, served as the selection committee's chairman this year.
