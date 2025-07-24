Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: Income Tax Day 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes key points related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Deal, and Income Tax Day 2025.

Who recently became the first Indian chess player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup- Divya Deshmukh

Under which project are ISRO and NIOT developing the MATSYA-6000 deep-ocean human submersible- Samudrayaan Mission

The MATSYA-6000 project is part of the Deep Ocean Mission under which ministry- Ministry of Earth Sciences

What maximum stake has the RBI approved Warburg Pincus to acquire in IDFC First Bank- 9.99%

How much is Warburg Pincus investing in IDFC First Bank- ₹4,876 Crore

When was the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom signed- 24 July 2025