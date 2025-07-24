Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: Income Tax Day 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes key points related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Deal, and Income Tax Day 2025.
Who recently became the first Indian chess player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup- Divya Deshmukh
Under which project are ISRO and NIOT developing the MATSYA-6000 deep-ocean human submersible- Samudrayaan Mission
The MATSYA-6000 project is part of the Deep Ocean Mission under which ministry- Ministry of Earth Sciences
What maximum stake has the RBI approved Warburg Pincus to acquire in IDFC First Bank- 9.99%
How much is Warburg Pincus investing in IDFC First Bank- ₹4,876 Crore
When was the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom signed- 24 July 2025
During which visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the India-UK Free Trade Agreement signed- UK Visit
When is Income Tax Day celebrated every year in India- 24 July
Which Income Tax Day did India celebrate in 2025- 166th Income Tax Day
