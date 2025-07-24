Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: Income Tax Day 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: For aspirants preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh brings today’s most important One Liners Current Affairs. This edition highlights updates related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, and Income Tax Day 2025.

Bagesh Yadav
ByBagesh Yadav
Jul 24, 2025, 18:33 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 24 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes key points related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Deal, and Income Tax Day 2025.

Who recently became the first Indian chess player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup- Divya Deshmukh

Under which project are ISRO and NIOT developing the MATSYA-6000 deep-ocean human submersible- Samudrayaan Mission

The MATSYA-6000 project is part of the Deep Ocean Mission under which ministry- Ministry of Earth Sciences

What maximum stake has the RBI approved Warburg Pincus to acquire in IDFC First Bank- 9.99%

How much is Warburg Pincus investing in IDFC First Bank- ₹4,876 Crore

When was the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom signed- 24 July 2025

During which visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the India-UK Free Trade Agreement signed- UK Visit

When is Income Tax Day celebrated every year in India- 24 July

Which Income Tax Day did India celebrate in 2025- 166th Income Tax Day


Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News