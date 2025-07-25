Current Affairs One Liners 25 July 2025: DRDO Test Fires Drone Launched Precision Guided Missile

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 25, 2025, 17:48 IST
Current Affairs One Liners 25 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section includes questions related to the new IRDAI Chairman and the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025.

  • Who has been appointed as the new Chairman of insurance regulator IRDAI? — Ajay Seth

  • Which two Indian women players have reached the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025? — Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy

  • Who has become India’s second longest-serving Prime Minister? — PM Narendra Modi

  • Which NASA mission has been launched to study Earth’s magnetic shield? — TRACERS Mission

  • Who recently tested a missile launched from a drone? — DRDO

  • Who has been appointed as the head coach of Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise UP Warriorz? — Abhishek Nayar

  • Who won the gold medal in Mixed Compound Archery at the World University Games? — Parneet Kaur and Kushal Dalal (India)

