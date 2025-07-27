Largest Producer of Mint: The United States is the world’s largest producer of mint, contributing over 70% of global mint oil output. Within the U.S., Idaho stands out as the top-producing state for peppermint, while Washington leads in spearmint. Mint farming in the U.S. is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, where the climate and soil conditions are ideal for high-quality essential oil yield. Which State is the Largest Producer of Mint in the World? Idaho is the largest producer of peppermint in the world, with over 1.13 million pounds of peppermint oil harvested in 2023. The state’s cool temperatures and fertile volcanic soil create the perfect environment for mint cultivation. Peppermint oil from Idaho is widely used in toothpaste, chewing gum, confectionery, aromatherapy, and pharmaceuticals across the globe.

How Much Mint Does Idaho Produce? In 2023, Idaho produced approximately 40% of the United States’ total peppermint oil. The state’s mint fields are primarily located in southwest and south-central Idaho. Mint oil extraction in the region is highly mechanised and efficient, using steam distillation methods to preserve purity and aroma. Top 5 Mint Producing States in the World Rank State Peppermint Oil Production (lbs, 2023) 1 Idaho ~1,130,000 2 Oregon ~840,000 3 Washington ~638,000 4 Indiana ~200,000 5 Wisconsin ~165,000 1. Idaho Idaho leads the world in peppermint production. Farmers here grow peppermint on thousands of acres and harvest it in the summer. The oil is stored and sold to manufacturers worldwide for use in everything from oral care to candy and balms.

2. Oregon Oregon is the second-largest peppermint producer, known for producing a strong and aromatic oil. The Willamette Valley is a hub for mint farming, supported by research from Oregon State University. 3. Washington Washington leads the U.S. in spearmint oil production and ranks third for peppermint. The Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley are key growing regions. Washington accounts for 68% of U.S. spearmint oil, which is milder and sweeter than peppermint. 4. Indiana Indiana grows mint in northern counties like Starke and Jasper. It has a long history of mint cultivation and continues to contribute significantly to the national mint oil supply. 5. Wisconsin Wisconsin is known for its cold-resistant mint strains and innovative farming practices. Mint oil from Wisconsin is often blended in consumer products across the U.S.