School Holiday on 28 July 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States and Cities; Check Details Here

The month of July has witnessed multiple school closures across India, primarily due to heavy rains and, in some regions, due to important regional or national festivals. Now, as July 28, 2025 (Monday) approaches, several states and cities have officially announced school holidays in light of religious celebrations, adverse weather conditions, and local events. If you're unsure whether schools will remain open in your area on this date, here’s a detailed breakdown of confirmed closures and government notifications across different regions. Is There a School Holiday on July 28, 2025? Yes, several states and cities in India have declared July 28, 2025, as a school holiday, citing various reasons including the Aadipooram festival in Tamil Nadu, the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR, and heavy rains in parts of Kerala and other rain-affected regions.

Tamil Nadu – School Holiday for Aadipooram Festival In Tamil Nadu, Monday, July 28, 2025, has been declared a public and school holiday on the occasion of the Aadipooram festival, a significant religious event celebrated in the Tamil month of Aadi. The state government has issued official instructions for closure of schools and government offices in districts where Aadipooram is celebrated extensively. Cities like Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, and Coimbatore are expected to observe a school holiday. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Delhi NCR – Kanwar Yatra Holiday Updates States like Uttar Pradesh, parts of Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR may witness school closures on July 26–28 due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra. In high-traffic Kanwar routes, district administrations have been issuing holiday notifications to ensure safety and manage law and order.

In cities like Haridwar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, and parts of East Delhi, school holidays have been announced from July 26 to July 28. Kerala – Weather-Related School Closures Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall with Orange and Yellow alerts issued in multiple districts by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Although no statewide closure has been announced yet for July 28, local district collectors may declare school holidays if the rain situation persists or worsens. Parents and students are advised to follow local news for real-time school closure alerts. Maharashtra Schools Holiday Update for July 28 (Monday) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad, with predictions of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day on July 28, 2025.

There may be potential school closures in rain-affected areas depending on the severity of the weather and local administrative decisions. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official school websites, local news channels, and district authority announcements for the latest information on school operations. What About Other States? Andhra Pradesh & Telangana As of now, there is no official school holiday declared for July 28 in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. Schools are expected to function normally unless weather or local conditions change. Karnataka, West Bengal There has been no government notification regarding a school holiday on July 28 in these states. What Should Students and Parents Do? Since school holidays on July 28, 2025, vary across regions due to factors like weather alerts, religious festivals, and local events, students and parents are advised to stay informed and prepared. Here's what you should do:

Check with your school authorities or visit local district administration websites for the latest and most accurate updates.

Monitor IMD weather alerts and local news channels, especially if you're in areas like Maharashtra, Kerala, or other rain-prone regions.

Be aware of regional festivals like Aadipooram or events like the Kanwar Yatra, as these may lead to district-specific school closures.

Stay connected on official school WhatsApp groups, apps, or notice boards for real-time information.