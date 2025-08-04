RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Paper 1 and 2 Download PDF

UPSC Question Paper 2025: UPSC conducted the CAPF AC exam on August 3, 2025 in two shifts. The Shift 1 paper consists of subjects such as General Ability and Intelligence Shift 2 paper consists of subjects such as General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. Direct link to download the UPSC CPAF Question Paper 2025 provided here.

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (ACs) Examination, 2025 on August 3, 2025 in two shifts The first shift was conducted between 10 am and 12 pm and the second shift was conducted between 02:00 pm and 05:00 pm. Shift 1 comprises the General Ability and Intelligence paper, while shift 2 consists of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. Candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle of the UPSC CAPF examination must download the UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 which helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure. The UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2025 provides information about the difficulty level of the exam, such as easy, moderate, and difficult, and it allows the candidate to learn about the weightage of each topic that is being asked in the examination. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.

The UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 tests the knowledge of candidates on various subjects such as General Ability, Reasoning, Indian History, Polity, Geography, Essay & Comprehension. By understanding the exam pattern syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates will be able to strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025.

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025: Overview

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 consists of two papers, such as Paper I and Paper II where Paper I is of 2 hours duration and Paper II is of 3 Hours duration. Paper- I consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer Paper II is in descriptive format. Check the table below for a brief overview of the UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Paper-I

Paper-II

Name of Paper

General Ability and Intelligence

General Studies

Essay

Comprehensive

Total Marks

250

200

Duration of exam

2 hours

3 hours

Number of Questions

125

7

Marks for each correct answer

2

50

Negative Marking

1/3

-

Type of Paper

Objective

Descriptive format

How to Download the UPSC CAPF 2025 Question Paper?

UPSC will release the CAPF Question Paper 2025 after the selection procedure gets over. Candidates can download the UPSC CAPF 2025 Question Paper PDF from the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website.

  • Visit the official website,upsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on Question Paper Button
  • Now search UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2025
  • Click on the link to download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 paper pdf.
  • Download and Print the PDF for future reference.

