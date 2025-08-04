UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Paper 1 and 2 Download PDF

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (ACs) Examination, 2025 on August 3, 2025 in two shifts The first shift was conducted between 10 am and 12 pm and the second shift was conducted between 02:00 pm and 05:00 pm. Shift 1 comprises the General Ability and Intelligence paper, while shift 2 consists of General Studies, Essay & Comprehension. Candidates preparing for the upcoming cycle of the UPSC CAPF examination must download the UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 which helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025

The UPSC CAPF Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure. The UPSC CAPF AC Question Paper 2025 provides information about the difficulty level of the exam, such as easy, moderate, and difficult, and it allows the candidate to learn about the weightage of each topic that is being asked in the examination. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.