Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for various entries in the Executive, Education and Technical Branch. Eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for courses commencing Jun 2026 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will commence from August 09, 2025. The last date for online application for these positions is September 01, 2025 at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.
Candidates having requisite eligibility including BE/ B.Tech, B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management in any discipline with additional eligibility have golden opportunity to become part of prestigious Indian Navy. All the details related to the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 are given below.
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Important Details
You can check all the details regarding the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 given below-
|
Organization
|
Indian Navy
|
Vacancy Name
|
Short Service Commission (SSC)
|
Ad Number
|
JUN 2026 (AT 26) COURSE
|
Duration of Application Process
|
Aug 09 to September 01, 2025
|
Official Website
|
https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification:
Candidaets williing to apply for these various posts should have faculty wise eligibility. Check details below-
|
Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}
|
BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks.
|
Pilot/Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers)/Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
|
BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).
|
Logistics
|
BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or
MBA with First Class, or B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or
MCA/ M.Sc (IT) with First Class
Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Process
Follow these steps to apply for Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025
Step-1: Check Eligibility from Navy SSC Officer Notification 2025
Step-2: Click on the online application link given below or visit the website join Indiannavy.gov.in
Step-3: Fill the application form
Step-4: Upload the required documents
Step-5: Pay the fee
Step-6: Print the application form
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation