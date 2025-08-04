Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for various entries in the Executive, Education and Technical Branch. Eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for courses commencing Jun 2026 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will commence from August 09, 2025. The last date for online application for these positions is September 01, 2025 at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.



Candidates having requisite eligibility including BE/ B.Tech, B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management in any discipline with additional eligibility have golden opportunity to become part of prestigious Indian Navy. All the details related to the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 are given below.