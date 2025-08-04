Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2025 Notification Released at joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Posts Details, Eligibility and More

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Aug 4, 2025, 15:46 IST

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025: The Indian Navy has released the detailed notification for the recruitment of Short Service Commission (SSC) Officers for various entries in the Executive, Education and Technical Branch. Eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates can apply for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for courses commencing Jun 2026 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application process will commence from August 09, 2025. The last date for online application for these positions is September 01, 2025 at https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.


Candidates having requisite eligibility including BE/ B.Tech, B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management in any discipline with additional eligibility have golden opportunity to become part of prestigious Indian Navy. All the details related to the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 are given below.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Important Details

You can check all the details regarding the Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 given below-

Organization

Indian Navy

Vacancy Name

Short Service Commission (SSC)

Ad Number

JUN 2026 (AT 26) COURSE

Duration of Application Process

Aug 09 to September 01, 2025

Official Website

https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification:

Candidaets williing to apply for these various posts should have faculty wise eligibility. Check details below-

Executive Branch {GS(X)/ Hydro Cadre}

BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks.

 

Pilot/Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers)/Air Traffic Controller (ATC)

BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with minimum 60% marks. (Candidate must have 60% aggregate marks in class X and XII and minimum 60% marks in English in class X or class XII).

Logistics

BE/ B.Tech in any discipline with First Class or 

MBA with First Class, or B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.Sc.(IT) with First class along with PG Diploma in Finance / Logistics / Supply Chain Management / Material Management or

MCA/ M.Sc (IT) with First Class

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025 Application Process

Follow these steps to apply for Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2025

Step-1: Check Eligibility from Navy SSC Officer Notification 2025

Step-2: Click on the online application link given below or visit the website join Indiannavy.gov.in

Step-3: Fill the application form

Step-4: Upload the required documents

Step-5: Pay the fee

Step-6: Print the application form

