Indian Coast Guard AC Application Correction Window 2025 Activated: Check How to Edit the Online Form?

Indian Coast Guard AC Application Correction 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has officially opened the ICG AC 2025 application correction window on August 4, 2025, for candidates who need to edit their submitted forms. This facility provides a final opportunity to correct any errors before the recruitment process moves forward. The correction window will remain active until August 5, 2025, and candidates must log in with their registered credentials to make the permitted changes. This is a crucial step for applicants to ensure their forms are accurate and compliant with the guidelines set by the examination authority. Indian Coast Guard AC Application Correction 2025 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) opened the ICG AC 2025 application correction window on August 04. This allows candidates to make necessary edits. The correction facility will remain active until August 05. Applicants can only modify the details permitted by the exam authority. Candidates must log in using their registered credentials to make changes in the ICG AC application form.

The Indian Coast Guard AC application form 2025 for the 01/2027 batch was available from July 08 to July 27. The application fee was ₹250. It can be payable online, while SC/ST candidates were exempted from paying the fee. Aspirants could apply for only one post under the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant recruitment. How to Edit Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2025? The following are the steps to make corrections in the Indian Coast Guard AC application form: Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ICG AC application form correction link. Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials. Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the form and click Save to update. Also Check: Indian Coast Guard AC Syllabus 2025

Details Allowed to Edit in Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2025 The Indian Coast Guard allows candidates to make only specific changes during the application correction window. The following are the details that can be modified: Personal Information: Name, date of birth, gender, and category (if applicable).

Contact Details: Email ID, mobile number, and address.

Educational Details: Corrections in marks or qualification details, if required.

Uploaded Documents: Replace incorrect or unclear photographs, signatures, or documents. It is important to note that certain fields such as exam center preferences and post applied for cannot be changed once submitted. Candidates should carefully review all details before saving the final edits. Important Guidelines for ICG AC Application Form Correction 2025