Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, Perks & Allowances, and Job Profile

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025 offers a competitive pay structure with a starting basic pay of ₹56,100 with allowances. Officers enjoy perks such as medical cover, insurance, pension benefits, and free ration. The role includes vital security duties with career growth opportunities through a promotion hierarchy in the Coast Guard. Check here ICG AC Salary Structure, in hand salary, job profile, perks and allowances.  

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 17:54 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025: The Indian Coast Guard decides the ICG Assistant Commandant salary as per the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission. All the interested candidates must be well-acquainted with the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary and job profile before applying for the post. The initial ICG Assistant Commandant salary will be Rs 56,100.

All the newly appointed candidates will be entitled to various perks, allowances, and benefits as per the rules and regulations of the government, apart from the basic salary. Read complete details of the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary along with allowances, job profile, career growth, and promotion.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025

Candidates who are planning to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post must understand the salary structure and job profile clearly to avoid any confusion later. Below are the main details of the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary:

Details

Information

Exam Conducting Body

Indian Coast Guard

Post Name

Assistant Commandant

Pay Matrix

7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

Pay Level

Level 10

Basic Pay

₹56,100 per month

Allowances

Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and other benefits

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary Structure 2025

The ICG Assistant Commandant salary structure includes multiple components like pay scale, grade pay, basic pay, allowances, and deductions. Candidates can check salary structure in the table below:

Component

Details

Pay Matrix

7th Pay Commission (7th CPC)

Pay Level

Level 10

Pay Band

PB-3 (₹15,600 – ₹39,100)

Grade Pay

₹5,400

Basic Pay

₹56,100

Maximum Salary

₹1,77,500

Dearness Allowance (DA)

₹19,000

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

₹15,000

National Pension Scheme (NPS)

₹7,500

Provident Fund (PF)

₹6,500

This salary structure ensures officers receive attractive benefits and job security while serving the nation.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Annual Package 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant annual package is calculated based on the post’s pay scale, rank, and pay level. It includes the basic pay, various allowances, and applicable deductions. For 2025, the estimated annual package is expected to range between ₹6,00,000 to ₹6,25,000 per year.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant In-Hand Salary 2025

The in-hand salary is the amount an officer receives every month after adding basic pay and allowances and deducting income tax, NPS, PF, and other contributions. The ICG Assistant Commandant in-hand salary is expected to be around ₹75,000 to ₹76,000 per month.

This competitive salary makes the role highly appealing for those looking to build a secure and respected career in the Indian Coast Guard.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Perks and Allowances

Selected officers enjoy a wide range of perks and allowances with the basic Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary. It makes the role even more rewarding. The following what candidates can expect:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA) or fully furnished government accommodation for self and family as per current policies

  • Transport Allowance

  • Medical coverage for self, family, and dependent parents

  • 45 days Earned Leave and 8 days Casual Leave annually, with Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for self, family, and dependent parents as per government rules

  • Insurance cover of ₹1.25 crore under Group Insurance Scheme (premium of ₹12,500 per month)

  • Contributory Pension Scheme and Gratuity upon retirement

  • Canteen facilities and access to various loans at subsidised rates

  • Opportunity to learn and participate in sports and adventure activities

  • ECHS medical facilities after retirement

  • Free Rations or Ration Money Allowance as per eligibility

This comprehensive benefits package ensures a secure, comfortable lifestyle for officers and their families.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Job Profile 

Candidates selected as Assistant Commandants in the Indian Coast Guard will take on important roles and responsibilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation. The following is what the job involves:

  • Maintaining security, peace, and order across the country

  • Participating in disaster management, crowd control, and counter-terrorism operations

  • Training subordinates in areas like physical fitness and weapon handling

  • Performing administrative duties and maintaining records within the assigned unit

  • Carrying out all tasks and orders assigned by senior officials

This role demands dedication, discipline, and a strong sense of duty toward the nation.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Career Growth and Promotion 

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant role offers excellent career growth and promotion opportunities. Promotions are based on job performance, experience, and departmental exams. Successful officers can climb the ranks as per the prescribed promotion criteria.

Below is the promotion hierarchy for Indian Coast Guard officers:

Rank

Pay Level

Starting Basic Pay (₹)

Assistant Commandant

10

56,100

Deputy Commandant

11

67,700

Commandant (JG)

12

78,800

Commandant

13

1,23,100

Deputy Inspector General

13A

1,31,100

Inspector General

14

1,44,200

Additional Director General

15

1,82,200

Director General

17

2,25,000

