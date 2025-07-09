Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025: Check Salary Structure, Perks & Allowances, and Job Profile

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025: The Indian Coast Guard decides the ICG Assistant Commandant salary as per the guidelines of the 7th Pay Commission. All the interested candidates must be well-acquainted with the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary and job profile before applying for the post. The initial ICG Assistant Commandant salary will be Rs 56,100.

All the newly appointed candidates will be entitled to various perks, allowances, and benefits as per the rules and regulations of the government, apart from the basic salary. Read complete details of the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary along with allowances, job profile, career growth, and promotion.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Salary 2025

Candidates who are planning to apply for the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant post must understand the salary structure and job profile clearly to avoid any confusion later. Below are the main details of the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant salary: