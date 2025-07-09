Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025 includes sections like English, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Science, and Picture Perception. This article explains the complete syllabus and exam pattern for CGCAT. Candidates should understand each subject's topics and the overall exam structure to perform well in the competitive selection process.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 15:51 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has released the latest notification for Assistant Commandant recruitment. It is a prestigious Group A Gazetted Officer role. Getting selected is highly competitive and demands dedicated preparation. Aspirants should first understand the complete Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant syllabus and exam pattern to plan their study strategy.

The selection process includes five stages: CGCAT (Coast Guard Common Admission Test), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination, and Induction.

The CGCAT is a computer-based, objective-type test carrying 400 marks. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward in the recruitment process.

This article covers all the important details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus and Exam Pattern to help prepare confidently and improve chances of success.

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025 is crucial for candidates preparing for the Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT). It is the first stage of the selection process. A clear understanding of the subject-wise syllabus helps plan better and boosts chances of success.

The CGCAT exam tests candidates in sections like English, Reasoning, General Science, and Mathematics. Knowing these topics in detail allows candidates to focus on preparation effectively. Check the complete ICG Assistant Commandant syllabus to start exam preparation in the right direction.

ICG Assistant Commandant Reasoning Syllabus 2025

ICG Assistant Commandant reasoning section checks logical thinking and problem-solving ability. Questions are designed to test how well candidates can analyze patterns, sequences, and arrangements. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for Reasoning in the table below:

Figural Analogy

Drawing Inferences

Clocks and Calendars

Number Series

Embedded Figures

Mathematical Reasoning

Statements and Arguments

Blood Relations

Similarities and Differences

Coding and Decoding

Alphabet Series

Linear and Circular Sitting Arrangements

Puzzles

ICG Assistant Commandant English Language Syllabus 2025

This section tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. Good English skills are essential for clear communication and success in the exam. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for English Laguage in the table below:

Unseen Passages

Antonyms and Synonyms

Idioms and Phrases

Tenses

Vocabulary Building

Articles

Verbs and Adverbs

Fill in the Blanks

Grammar Rules

Active and Passive Voice

Transformation of Sentences

ICG Assistant Commandant Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025

This section measures ability to solve numerical problems quickly and accurately. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude in the table below:

Number System

Percentage

Averages

Time, Distance, and Work

Profit and Loss

Ratio and Proportion

Simplification

Simple and Compound Interest

Number Series

Also Check:

Indian Coast Guard Exam Pattern 2025

ICG Assistant Commandant General Science Syllabus 2025

This section tests understanding of basic Physics and Chemistry concepts important for the role. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for General Science in the table below:

Physics Topics

Chemistry Topics

Physical World and Measurement

Photochemistry

Work, Power, and Energy

Electrochemistry

Laws of Motion

Thermodynamics

Gravitation

Organic Synthesis

Kinematics

Quantum Chemistry

Solids and Fluids

Chemical Kinetics

Waves and Oscillations

Bio-inorganic Chemistry

Electrostatics

Chemistry of Transition Elements

Current Electricity

Inorganic Reaction Mechanism

Electromagnetic Induction

Nuclear Chemistry

Magnetic Effect of Current

Acids and Bases

Optics

Redox Reactions

Principles of Communication

Structure and Bonding

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations

Analytical Chemistry

ICG Assistant Commandant PP/DT Syllabus 2025

This section evaluates perception and ability to create a logical story from an image. The following are the details:

  • Observe a hazy image for 30 seconds

  • Note down key details in 1 minute

  • Write a meaningful story in 4 minutes

ICG Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates preparing for the ICG Assistant Commandant 2025 exam should understand the complete exam pattern to plan their strategy. The exam is designed to test knowledge, reasoning ability, and subject understanding across multiple sections.

Below is the detailed Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025:

Subject

Number of Questions

Duration

English

25

2 hours

Reasoning and Numerical Ability

25

General Science and Mathematical Aptitude

25

General Knowledge

25

The exam is conducted in computer-based and objective-type format. Each section carries equal weight. It helps assess the overall ability of the candidates in English language, reasoning, mathematics, science, and general knowledge.


