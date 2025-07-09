Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has released the latest notification for Assistant Commandant recruitment. It is a prestigious Group A Gazetted Officer role. Getting selected is highly competitive and demands dedicated preparation. Aspirants should first understand the complete Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant syllabus and exam pattern to plan their study strategy. The selection process includes five stages: CGCAT (Coast Guard Common Admission Test), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination, and Induction. The CGCAT is a computer-based, objective-type test carrying 400 marks. Candidates must clear each stage to move forward in the recruitment process. This article covers all the important details about the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus and Exam Pattern to help prepare confidently and improve chances of success.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025 The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus 2025 is crucial for candidates preparing for the Coast Guard Common Admission Test (CGCAT). It is the first stage of the selection process. A clear understanding of the subject-wise syllabus helps plan better and boosts chances of success. The CGCAT exam tests candidates in sections like English, Reasoning, General Science, and Mathematics. Knowing these topics in detail allows candidates to focus on preparation effectively. Check the complete ICG Assistant Commandant syllabus to start exam preparation in the right direction. ICG Assistant Commandant Reasoning Syllabus 2025 ICG Assistant Commandant reasoning section checks logical thinking and problem-solving ability. Questions are designed to test how well candidates can analyze patterns, sequences, and arrangements. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for Reasoning in the table below:

ICG Assistant Commandant Reasoning Syllabus 2025 Figural Analogy Drawing Inferences Clocks and Calendars Number Series Embedded Figures Mathematical Reasoning Statements and Arguments Blood Relations Similarities and Differences Coding and Decoding Alphabet Series Linear and Circular Sitting Arrangements Puzzles ICG Assistant Commandant English Language Syllabus 2025 This section tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension. Good English skills are essential for clear communication and success in the exam. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for English Laguage in the table below: ICG Assistant Commandant English Language Syllabus 2025 Unseen Passages Antonyms and Synonyms Idioms and Phrases Tenses Vocabulary Building Articles Verbs and Adverbs Fill in the Blanks Grammar Rules Active and Passive Voice Transformation of Sentences

ICG Assistant Commandant Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025 This section measures ability to solve numerical problems quickly and accurately. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for Quantitative Aptitude in the table below: ICG Assistant Commandant Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus 2025 Number System Percentage Averages Time, Distance, and Work Profit and Loss Ratio and Proportion Simplification Simple and Compound Interest Number Series Also Check: Indian Coast Guard Exam Pattern 2025 ICG Assistant Commandant General Science Syllabus 2025 This section tests understanding of basic Physics and Chemistry concepts important for the role. Candidates can check the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Syllabus for General Science in the table below:

Physics Topics Chemistry Topics Physical World and Measurement Photochemistry Work, Power, and Energy Electrochemistry Laws of Motion Thermodynamics Gravitation Organic Synthesis Kinematics Quantum Chemistry Solids and Fluids Chemical Kinetics Waves and Oscillations Bio-inorganic Chemistry Electrostatics Chemistry of Transition Elements Current Electricity Inorganic Reaction Mechanism Electromagnetic Induction Nuclear Chemistry Magnetic Effect of Current Acids and Bases Optics Redox Reactions Principles of Communication Structure and Bonding Dual Nature of Matter and Radiations Analytical Chemistry ICG Assistant Commandant PP/DT Syllabus 2025 This section evaluates perception and ability to create a logical story from an image. The following are the details:

Observe a hazy image for 30 seconds

Note down key details in 1 minute

Write a meaningful story in 4 minutes ICG Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates preparing for the ICG Assistant Commandant 2025 exam should understand the complete exam pattern to plan their strategy. The exam is designed to test knowledge, reasoning ability, and subject understanding across multiple sections. Below is the detailed Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025: Subject Number of Questions Duration English 25 2 hours Reasoning and Numerical Ability 25 General Science and Mathematical Aptitude 25 General Knowledge 25 The exam is conducted in computer-based and objective-type format. Each section carries equal weight. It helps assess the overall ability of the candidates in English language, reasoning, mathematics, science, and general knowledge.