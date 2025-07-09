Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025, Check Marking Scheme and Paper Pattern

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 includes five stages: Screening Test, PSB, FSB, Medical Examination, and Induction. This article explains each stage in detail. It covers the marking scheme, number of questions, subjects, and selection procedures. Candidates should understand the exam pattern to plan their preparation and improve their chances of success.

Jul 9, 2025, 17:41 IST
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025
Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025

ICG AC Exam Pattern 2025: The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 is divided into five stages: Stage I (Screening Test), Stage II (Preliminary Selection Board or PSB), Stage III (Final Selection Board), Stage IV (Medical Examination), and Stage V (Induction).

The Screening Test (Stage I) was added as the first step after 2023, followed by the PSB (Stage II) and the Final Selection Board (Stage III).

Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern 2025 helps candidates understand the exam’s complete structure, including the marking scheme, number of sections, total marks, and topic-wise question distribution.

Read on for a detailed the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant exam pattern.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 has five stages. The Screening Test was introduced in 2023 as the first stage, followed by the PSB and Final Selection Board.

Candidates must understand the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 to know the exam’s format, marking scheme, number of sections, total marks, and subject-wise question distribution. The following are the stages of the Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant selection process:

Stage

Name

Stage I

Screening Test

Stage II

Preliminary Selection Board (PSB)

Stage III

Final Selection Board

Stage IV

Medical Examination

Stage V

Induction

ICG AC Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage I Screening Test

The Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Screening Test 2025 is a computer-based exam designed for candidates applying for GD/CPL, Technical (Mechanical), and Technical (Electrical & Electronics) branches. The test follows an MCQ format with a total of 100 questions. It carries 400 marks. Each correct answer earns 4 marks, while 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. The exam lasts 2 hours and is conducted in English.

Below is the detailed Indian Coast Guard AC Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage I Screening Test for each entry type:

Subjects

Sub Section

No of questions (100 per section)

Total marks (200 per section)

Duration 

Section-I (for GD/CPL-SSA entry )

A: English

25

100

2 Hrs

B: Reasoning & Numerical Ability

25

100

C: General Science & Mathematical aptitude

25

100

D: General Knowledge

25

100

Section II (for Mechanical entry)

A: English

10

40

2 Hrs

B: Reasoning & Numerical Ability

10

40

C: General Science & Mathematical aptitude

10

40

D: General Knowledge

10

40

E: Mechanical

60

240

Section III (for Electrical & Electronics entry)

A: English

10

40

2 Hrs

B: Reasoning & Numerical Ability

10

40

C: General Science & Mathematical aptitude

10

40

D: General Knowledge

10

40

E: Electrical & Electronics

60

240

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage II PSB

Shortlisted candidates are called for Stage II (PSB) based on their Stage I performance. This stage includes two tests: the Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and the Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT).

  • CCBT: An objective, computer-based test conducted in English only.

  • PP&DT: Candidates must describe and discuss a picture. While English is preferred, they may choose to speak in Hindi if they wish.

Stage II is of a qualifying nature only. Candidates either pass or fail and no marks are added to the final merit list from this stage.

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage III FSB

Stage III (FSB) is for candidates who clear Stage II. It is a five-day assessment at a designated selection center. The FSB includes:

  • Psychological Tests

  • Group Tasks

  • Interview (Personality Test)

Candidates must bring original documents and certificates for verification. A Board Conference is held on the final day. Recommended candidates from FSB proceed to Stage IV (Medical Examination).

Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage IV Medical Exam

Candidates who clear Stage III attend the Medical Examination at Base Hospital, New Delhi. Candidates who were declared unfit in the Special Medical Board (SMB) are still added to the merit list because they can appeal. They can report for appeal medicals at a designated service hospital within 42 days of the SMB result.

If declared unfit in appeal medicals, they may request a Review Medical Board (RMB). Approval for the RMB comes from the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). The decision of the RMB is final, and no further appeal is accepted.

ICG AC Exam Pattern 2025 for Stage V Induction

Candidates who successfully clear the medical stage and feature in the All India Merit List. It is prepared using combined marks of Stage I and Stage III.

They must report to INA Ezhimala for the Naval Orientation Course (NOC) as per instructions. They will undergo photo and biometric verification before starting their training upon reporting.


