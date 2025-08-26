Reservation Policy in Government Jobs for OBC, SC/ST and Others: All Details Here

Reservation Policy in Government Jobs: The reservation policy in Sarkari Job is a procedure launched by the government to give equal opportunities to underprivileged sections of society. It reserves a certain percentage of vacancies for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST), the Other Backwards Classes (OBC), the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), etc. The key objective is to support social justice and fair participation of every community in government jobs. Read on to understand the reservation policy in Sarkari jobs, including meaning, purpose, reservation percentage and other details. What is Reservation Policy in Sarkari Jobs? The Reservation Policy has supported disadvantaged communities by offering better opportunities in education and employment. But it is often discussed for its influence on merit and equal opportunity. The policy reserves a specific percentage of government job openings for candidates from SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwD communities. This ensures that candidates from all the communities can participate in the government job recruitment process. The reservation distribution stands at 15% for SCs, 7.5% for STs, and 27% for OBCs in Sarkari Job recruitment. Reserved category candidates will have to submit the caste certificate and other community documents for verification as and when asked by the concerned authorities.

Purpose of Reservation in Sarkari Jobs The purpose of reservations in Sarkari jobs is to ensure an equal chance for all communities of society in the recruitment drive. It is also especially for those who are underprivileged. The key purpose of reservations in government jobs in India is as follows: To give equal job opportunities to the socially and economically weaker sections.

To ensure fair participation of all communities in government jobs.

To support social upliftment and enhance their standard of living.

To reduce discrimination and build an inclusive workforce. Reservation Percentage in Sarkari Jobs Reservation percentages in Sarkari jobs are designed to provide equal opportunities and uplift disadvantaged groups through fair representation. As per the current policy, 15% of vacancies are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), 7.5% for Scheduled Tribes (STs), and 27% for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in government recruitment. In direct recruitment on an all-India level without open competition, the reservation percentages are 16.66% for SCs, 7.5% for STs, and 25.84% for OBCs. Given below are the reservation percentages in Sarkari Jobs:

Category Reservation Percentage in Sarkari Jobs Scheduled Castes (SCs) 15% Scheduled Tribes (STs) 7.5% Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) 27% SC/ST Reservation Policy in Sarkari Jobs Sarkari jobs follow a reservation policy where a set percentage of vacancies is allotted to the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories. SC candidates are provided a 15% reservation, while ST candidates get a 7.5% reservation in direct recruitment on an All-India basis by open competition. This SC/ST reservation percentage in govt jobs promotes balanced representation.

OBC Reservation Policy in Sarkari Jobs A specific percentage of vacancies is also reserved for candidates belonging to the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category. As per the current policy, 27% of seats are reserved for OBC candidates. This reservation aims to offer equal opportunities in the recruitment process to all communities.

What Relaxations are available to SCs/STs? The reservation policy offers the following relaxation in direct recruitment to SC/ST candidates: A relaxation of 5 years will be applicable to the maximum age limit. This enables candidates to apply for the recruitment drive even if their age exceeds the general category age limit.

They are exempt from paying examination/application fees. This makes the recruitment process inexpensive and more accessible. What Relaxations are available to OBC? The following relaxations are available for candidates belonging to the OBC category in direct recruitment is as follow: A relaxation of 3 years will be applicable to the maximum age limit.

The relaxation in experience requirements might be provided by the competent authority during the selection process.