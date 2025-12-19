Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT; Download Bihar Jeevika Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection at brlps.in

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released Bihar Jeevika Answer key 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted from November 19 to December 15, 2025 can download the Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 and Response Sheet PDF through the official website. Candidates can use the answer key to compare their answers and estimate their probable scores. If any candidate finds an error in the answer key for any question, they can raise an objection through the objection window. The objection period is from December 18, 2025, to December 25, 2025.Selection for these posts will be done on the vacancies wise fixed process criteria including CBT followed by Document Verification.
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Download
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 and Response Sheet PDF through the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Community Coordinator, Livelihoods Specialist and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS)
|Post Name
|Community Coordinator, Livelihoods Specialist, and Block Project Manager
|Bihar Jeevika Exam Date
|November 19 to December 15, 2025
|Bihar Jeevika Answer Key Status
|Out
|Last Date to Raise Objections
|December 25, 2025
|Official Website
|brlps.in
How To Download Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025?
The Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 link is now active on the official website - brlps.in. Candidates can now download the Bihar Jeevika exam response sheet PDF after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: First, visit the BRLPS Recruitment Portal-brlps.in
- Step 2: Log in by entering your Application Number/Login ID and Password.
- Step 3: Go to the Answer Key/Response Sheet section.
- Step 4: Select the post and exam date for which you want to view the answer key.
- Step 5: Download the relevant official Response Sheet PDF and check your answers.
What's Next After Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Released?
Once the Bihar Jeevika Provisional Answer Key online objections raise link will be closed, the organisation will evaluate all the objections from the experts panel. The Expert will go through all the objections and address the same. Once all the queries and objections raised by the candidates will be verified by the experts panel, the organization will release the final answer key or Model answer key for the same. Candidates should note that the Model answer key will be final and they can't be challenged or raise any objections against the same.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation