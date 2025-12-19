Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT; Download Bihar Jeevika Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection at brlps.in

Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 OUT: The Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has released Bihar Jeevika Answer key 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted from November 19 to December 15, 2025 can download the Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 and Response Sheet PDF through the official website. Candidates can use the answer key to compare their answers and estimate their probable scores. If any candidate finds an error in the answer key for any question, they can raise an objection through the objection window. The objection period is from December 18, 2025, to December 25, 2025.Selection for these posts will be done on the vacancies wise fixed process criteria including CBT followed by Document Verification. Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 and Response Sheet PDF through the official website. However you can download the same directly through the link given below- Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Download Link BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Overview Earlier Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) had launched the recruitmnet drive for various posts including Community Coordinator, Livelihoods Specialist and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) Post Name Community Coordinator, Livelihoods Specialist, and Block Project Manager Bihar Jeevika Exam Date November 19 to December 15, 2025 Bihar Jeevika Answer Key Status Out Last Date to Raise Objections December 25, 2025 Official Website brlps.in