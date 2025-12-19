Zero is far more than a simple digit. It is among the best concepts that have ever been invented by the human mind. Since simple counting to complex space exploration and modern computing primeval zero takes centre stage in our perception of numbers, reason and the cosmos in general. However, the discovery of zero was not a one-time event in history, but a slow intellectual discovery, which was influenced by the whole civilizations and ancient India was its centre. This article explores the origin of zero, the mathematicians behind its development, and how it evolved into the indispensable number we rely on today. What Is Zero? Zero is a singular figure which is used to depict nothingness or lack of quantity. Contrary to other numbers that depict the quantity of something that is in existence, zero depicts that nothing exists. Notwithstanding this (similar) simplicity, zero is fundamental to:

Place-value number systems

Arithmetic operations

Algebra and calculus

Digital technology and Computer science There would be no modern mathematics and science without zero. Early Understanding of Zero Across Civilisations For a long time ago, the formal concept of zero, the ancient cultures had been familiar with the concept of nothing, but they had different ways of conveying it. Egyptians and Babylonians Realised the idea of absence.

Did not take a special symbol of zero.

Used context or whites to indicate the missing values. Sumerians (c. 3000 BCE) Used a base-60 (sexagesimal) number system

Employed placeholders to show missing positions

Did not treat zero as an independent number Babylonians Enhanced the concept of the placeholders.

Still had not specified the definition of zero as an arithmetic number.

Indicated an empty place with a symbol.

These early systems laid the groundwork but stopped short of creating zero as a true mathematical entity. Who Invented Zero (0)? The modern concept of zero—as both a symbol and a number that can be calculated—was developed in ancient India by the two famous mathematicians: Aryabhata (5th century CE)

Brahmagupta (7th century CE) Though the place-value system was introduced by Aryabhata, Brahmagupta provided zero with its mathematical identity. What are the Aryabhata’s Contribution to Zero? Aryabhata (476–550 CE) was one of India’s greatest mathematicians and astronomers. In his famous work Aryabhatiya, he: Applied a place-value decimal system

Unconsciously, the concept of zero was in use

Advanced trigonometry and algebra

Calculated the accurate values of π

Explained the Rotation of the Earth on its axis

Even though Aryabhata never specially defined the concept of zero, his contribution provided the context in which the concept of zero could serve a useful purpose. Who is the Father of Zero in Mathematics? Brahmagupta: The Father of Zero in Mathematics Brahmagupta (598-668 CE) is generally considered the first mathematician to define zero and he is considered as the father of Zero in Mathematics. In his masterpiece book, Brahmasphutasiddhanta, he: Treated zero as a number

Established rules for:

Addition with zero



Subtraction with zero



Multiplication by zero

Negative numbers explained as well as zero. This is the earliest in history that the zero was provided with explicit arithmetic regulations and hence the contribution of Brahmagupta was revolutionary. His place of work was subsequently registered at the Chaturbhuj Temple at Gwalior which gives physical testimony to the early usage of zero.

Who Invented the Zero Number? Brahmagupta invented the concept of zero number as it is known to us today. He pioneered the addition of zero to mathematical operations by moving past using placeholders. Who Invented the Concept of Zero? The idea of zero developed over a long period, although it became fully mathematical in India. Whereas the previous civilisations knew of nothing, the Indian mathematicians turned it into a number that could operate. Who Invented Zero in India? India is the birthplace of zero as a mathematical number. Mathematician Contribution Aryabhata Place-value system (implicit zero) Brahmagupta Arithmetic rules for zero Together, they shaped zero into a usable mathematical tool. Who Invented Zero in the World? Globally, zero originated in ancient India and later spread to:

The Islamic world, where scholars translated Indian texts

Europe, through Arabic mathematical works

Eventually, the entire modern world This transmission reshaped global mathematics forever. Who Invented the Name “Zero”? The word “zero” has an interesting linguistic journey: Sanskrit concept → Arabic “sifr” (meaning empty)

Latin “zephirum”

Italian “zero”

English “zero” While Indian scholars developed the concept, the modern name evolved through cultural exchange. Who Invented Zero in Mathematics? Brahmagupta is known to have invented the number zero in mathematical history. His definitions enabled zero to serve in arithmetic, algebra, and, after that the developed mathematics. Brahmagupta or Aryabhata: Who Invented Zero? Both played vital roles, but their contributions differed: Aryabhata : Introduced place-value thinking

Brahmagupta: Defined zero mathematically